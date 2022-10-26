Man overboard: Inside a Hemsby Lifeboat rescue at sea

Special Report

James Weeds in the water, right, with crew member Richard Bennett, during the Hemsby Lifeboat crew's training. - Credit: Denise Bradley.

Like many lifeboat crews across our region, Hemsby Independent Lifeboat is always on call to help those in trouble at sea.

Our reporter James Weeds spent the morning with Hemsby Lifeboat as they carried out their weekly training to ensure they are capable of responding to a wide variety of shouts.

Reporter James Weeds on the Hemsby Lifeboat ready to be launched, as he joins the crew for their training. - Credit: Denise Bradley.

When I arrived at the station, we immediately went through how the drill was going to play out.

I was provided with a dry suit and life jacket worn by all crewmembers onboard their new boat, the Sea Weaver.

My team members were coxswain Daniel Hurd, and crewmembers Michael Litten and Richard Bennett. Together, we were launched into the choppy waters and Mr Hurd gave a routine maintenance check of the Sea Weaver's engines, opening her up on the waves to speeds reaching 50 knots.

"Make sure you're holding on tight," the coxswain reassured me.

The Hemsby Lifeboat vessel, the Sea Weaver, heads out to sea. - Credit: Denise Bradley.

Mr Litten said the speed of the boat was critical in cases of emergency and its agility makes it a lifeboat to be proud of.

"Timing is essential in rescue operations," Mr Litten said.

"We can go from kitting up and launching to being out to people in need in a matter of minutes."

James Weeds joins the Hemsby Lifeboat crew during their training. - Credit: Denise Bradley.

After a loop of the open waters, we headed back in the direction of Hemsby and the time was drawing nearer for my time to enter the sea.

"Your life jacket will keep you afloat," reassured the coxswain.

"But it's vital to remember: if caught in open waters, move onto your back."

Hemsby Independent Lifeboat crew carry out weekly training covering rescues, search operations, radio procedures and landmark pinpointing. - Credit: Denise Bradley.

I was joined by crewmember Mr Bennett in the man overboard scenario, and he did the first honours of abandoning ship.

I have never jumped from a boat before, so I went headfirst off the deck. I crashed into the waves and went under the surface.

My mind raced in those few moments when I was fully submerged. I instinctively tried to find which way was up. But all I could see were bubbles and darkness.

Milliseconds later, I bobbed to the surface and was reassured by Mr Bennett only a few metres away.

ONE, TWO, THREE, PULL: James Weeds is helped by the crew of the Hemsby Lifeboat during their training. - Credit: Denise Bradley.

He raised his thumb and shouted: "You all good over there?"

"Stay on your back - you don't want to get seawater in your mouth if you can help it," he said, spitting.

The Sea Weaver - a welcome sight - came back around, while the engine was put in neutral.

We were instructed to grab hold of the handles on the side of the boat while we waited to be pulled onboard.

James Weeds, right, and crewmember Richard Bennett, are helped by the crew of the Hemsby Lifeboat during their training. - Credit: Denise Bradley.

As I was hoisted back onto the boat with a series of shouts - "one, two, three, pull" - I tried to help but felt incapable as the sea refused to let go.

"It's a lot of heavy lifting," Mr Litten said, as I apologised for not being more helpful.

"This is why training is so important," he said. "Everyone is heavy with the sea underneath them."

James Weeds, left, and Hemsby Lifeboat crew members, coxwain Dan Hurd, right, Michael Litten, second left, and Richard Bennett. - Credit: Denise Bradley.

I can't put into words the disorientation I felt when I entered the water. Even in a training scenario, it felt almost impossible not to panic.

However, for the crew, this was just part of their dedication to constant training, making certain they will always cope under extreme pressure.

James Weeds front, with the Hemsby Lifeboat crew. - Credit: Denise Bradley.

I have nothing but respect for all the lifeboat services across the country, whether they are Hemsby Independent, Caister Voluntary, or RNLI. The service they provide is not to be taken lightly.

But it is a service which has saved countless lives and will continue to save even more in the future.

And for that, as well as being rescued by the crew at Hemsby, I am truly grateful.

Hemsby Independent Lifeboat

Hemsby Independent Lifeboat carries out weekly training to make sure the crew are "up to speed", coxswain Daniel Hurd said.

"It's been good to show what we do in a man overboard recovery, and we'll be carrying on this morning with signoffs and making sure all the crew are up to date with their training."

Working on search patterns and land reference points are other important aspects of the man overboard training.

"The ongoing erosion means we have to change our pinpoints constantly," Mr Hurd said.

The lifeboat crew said they will be starting new adjustments to their station to provide more space for a new Talus track machine for improved launches.

The station will also be holding a firework display on Saturday, November 5, from 5pm. There will be food and drinks available, and entry is £3.50 (and free for under-fours).

For more information, visit Hemsby Lifeboat on Facebook.