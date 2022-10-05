What's on around Great Yarmouth this Halloween?

Halloween is almost upon us and we have made a list of just the some of the events taking place throughout the borough this October. - Credit: Archant

From Fairground Frights to classic movie nights, there is lots going on around Great Yarmouth to get you into the spirit of Halloween.

Here are some events sure to keep you and your family frightfully entertained.

Children will be able to pick up a free pumpkin from Pettits Animal Adventure Park. - Credit: Pettits Animal Adventure Park

1. What: Pumpkin picking and carving at a countryside theme park

Where: Pettits Animal Adventure Park, Church Rd, Reedham NR13 3UA

When: October 22 - 30

Cost: £18.50 for adults, £17.50 for children between two and 15

As well as providing rides, animals and play areas, the theme park will be giving a free pumpkin to full-paying children this October half term.

Park staff will also be on hand to help you carve a scary face on the pumpkin in time for Halloween.

The award-winning Fairground Frights is getting set for its return to the Pleasure Beach this October half term. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

2. What: The return of Fairground Frights

Where: Pleasure Beach, South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 3EH

When: Wednesday, October 26 - Sunday, October 30 from 5pm - 8.30pm.

Cost: Tickets are for people aged 10 and above and they are £19.50 online

The award-winning Halloween-themed event - which sees ghosts and ghouls roaming the theme park grounds - is back.

This year, 35 professional scare actors will be coming to the Pleasure Beach, with many more local actors getting involved.

The Arc will be showing two classic Tim Burton movies for this Halloween. - Credit: GYBC

3. What: Classic horror films at the cinema

Where: The Arc cinema, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 2DL

When: Friday, October 28 - Sunday, October 30

Cost: Adult tickets are £8.95, children 12 and under are £5.95, and teenagers between 13 and 17 and senior (65+) tickets are £6.95

The cinema will be showing two classic Tim Burton movies, as well as the premiere of the latest Michael Myers slasher, Halloween Ends.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) will be shown on both days at 11.30am and 1.30pm.

Beetlejuice (12A) will be shown both days at 3.30pm and 5.45pm.

Halloween Ends will be screened at 1.15pm, 3pm, 5.50pm and 8pm.

Merrivale Model Village is having a macabre makeover this October half term. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

4. What: Miniature Halloween Special

Where: Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 3JG

When: October half term, 10am until 5pm

Cost: Day tickets are £8.99 for adults, £4.99 for children aged between three and 12, and free entry for under-threes

Taking place throughout the October half term, the theme park will be decorated with pumpkins and gravestones providing a macabre atmosphere for the season.

Hippodrome's annual Spooktacular will return from October 21. - Credit: Archant

5. What: All New Halloween Spooktacular

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Rd, Great Yarmouth NR30 2EU

When: Friday, October 21 - Monday, October 31

Cost: Adults from £19, concessions (60+) from £18, children (under 14) from £12

Jack Jay and Johnny Mac return with another spooky adventure for all the family this October half term.

It will feature a talented international cast of circus performers and fancy dress is encouraged.

The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is coming to Gorleston Pavilion. - Credit: Gorleston Pavilion Theatre

6. What: Sweeney Todd - The Musical

Where: Gorleston Pavilion, Pier Gardens, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth NR31 6PP

When: Thursday, October 27 - Saturday, October 29, 7pm and a 2pm matinee on Saturday

Cost: £20 for adults and £15 for students and children under 16 - all under-16s must be accompanied by an adult

The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will be coming to Gorleston this Halloween.

Sweeney Todd: A Musical Thriller is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. When his plans fail, Sweeney swears vengeance on the entire human race.

St George's Theatre is hosting Ghostbusters by the Fabba Theatre Group, and a classic British horror film before Halloween. - Credit: Nick Butcher

7. What: The Ghostbusters

Where: St Georges Theatre, King St, Great Yarmouth NR30 2PG

When: Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21

Cost: £8 for adults and £7 for students and children

The Fabba Theatre Company will be paying tribute to the 1984 blockbuster movie Ghostbusters.

The group's new show is full of spooky musical numbers and a script featuring characters from the original film and is sure to bring a sense of comedy to the spooky season.

8. What: Classic horror film night

Where: St Georges Theatre, King St, Great Yarmouth NR30 2PG

When: Sunday, October 23 from 2.30pm

Cost: £5 per person and include a cup of tea or coffee with biscuits during the interval

This month's St George's Community Cinema will have a special showing of the 1962 British horror film, Night of the Eagle.

Starring Peter Wyngarde, Janet Blair and Margaret Johnston, the classic film follows a woman who defends her husband from dark forces attempting to harm him.

The Ocean Room is hosting an event to help families get into the Halloween spirit. - Credit: Archant

9. What: Halloween Family Fun

Where: The Ocean Room, Pier Gardens, Gorleston-on-Sea NR31 6PP

When: Saturday, October 29, 6pm - 9pm

Cost: £5 and under-twos get free entry

The Ocean Room will be transformed into a haunting Halloween venue for the occasion and will provide family entertainment, including dancing, competitions and entertainment from a wide array of performers.