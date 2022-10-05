What's on around Great Yarmouth this Halloween?
- Credit: Archant
From Fairground Frights to classic movie nights, there is lots going on around Great Yarmouth to get you into the spirit of Halloween.
Here are some events sure to keep you and your family frightfully entertained.
1. What: Pumpkin picking and carving at a countryside theme park
Where: Pettits Animal Adventure Park, Church Rd, Reedham NR13 3UA
When: October 22 - 30
Cost: £18.50 for adults, £17.50 for children between two and 15
As well as providing rides, animals and play areas, the theme park will be giving a free pumpkin to full-paying children this October half term.
Park staff will also be on hand to help you carve a scary face on the pumpkin in time for Halloween.
Most Read
- 1 Stunning photographs captured at couple's dream Great Yarmouth wedding
- 2 Pear shaped: Riverside fruit trees banned over 'missile' fears
- 3 Man banned from Great Yarmouth
- 4 Scaffolders taking legal action as fire bill reaches £120k
- 5 'Devastated' man appeals to find lost wedding rings and ashes charm
- 6 Man in 30s charged after Great Yarmouth burglary and theft
- 7 Green peace: Landslide win for village social club facing closure
- 8 66-bed care home planned behind Toby Carvery and Travelodge in Gorleston
- 9 18th century pub set for conversion into single home
- 10 Four elderly people and dog rescued from stranded cruiser
2. What: The return of Fairground Frights
Where: Pleasure Beach, South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 3EH
When: Wednesday, October 26 - Sunday, October 30 from 5pm - 8.30pm.
Cost: Tickets are for people aged 10 and above and they are £19.50 online
The award-winning Halloween-themed event - which sees ghosts and ghouls roaming the theme park grounds - is back.
This year, 35 professional scare actors will be coming to the Pleasure Beach, with many more local actors getting involved.
3. What: Classic horror films at the cinema
Where: The Arc cinema, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 2DL
When: Friday, October 28 - Sunday, October 30
Cost: Adult tickets are £8.95, children 12 and under are £5.95, and teenagers between 13 and 17 and senior (65+) tickets are £6.95
The cinema will be showing two classic Tim Burton movies, as well as the premiere of the latest Michael Myers slasher, Halloween Ends.
The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) will be shown on both days at 11.30am and 1.30pm.
Beetlejuice (12A) will be shown both days at 3.30pm and 5.45pm.
Halloween Ends will be screened at 1.15pm, 3pm, 5.50pm and 8pm.
4. What: Miniature Halloween Special
Where: Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 3JG
When: October half term, 10am until 5pm
Cost: Day tickets are £8.99 for adults, £4.99 for children aged between three and 12, and free entry for under-threes
Taking place throughout the October half term, the theme park will be decorated with pumpkins and gravestones providing a macabre atmosphere for the season.
5. What: All New Halloween Spooktacular
Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Rd, Great Yarmouth NR30 2EU
When: Friday, October 21 - Monday, October 31
Cost: Adults from £19, concessions (60+) from £18, children (under 14) from £12
Jack Jay and Johnny Mac return with another spooky adventure for all the family this October half term.
It will feature a talented international cast of circus performers and fancy dress is encouraged.
6. What: Sweeney Todd - The Musical
Where: Gorleston Pavilion, Pier Gardens, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth NR31 6PP
When: Thursday, October 27 - Saturday, October 29, 7pm and a 2pm matinee on Saturday
Cost: £20 for adults and £15 for students and children under 16 - all under-16s must be accompanied by an adult
The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will be coming to Gorleston this Halloween.
Sweeney Todd: A Musical Thriller is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. When his plans fail, Sweeney swears vengeance on the entire human race.
7. What: The Ghostbusters
Where: St Georges Theatre, King St, Great Yarmouth NR30 2PG
When: Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21
Cost: £8 for adults and £7 for students and children
The Fabba Theatre Company will be paying tribute to the 1984 blockbuster movie Ghostbusters.
The group's new show is full of spooky musical numbers and a script featuring characters from the original film and is sure to bring a sense of comedy to the spooky season.
8. What: Classic horror film night
Where: St Georges Theatre, King St, Great Yarmouth NR30 2PG
When: Sunday, October 23 from 2.30pm
Cost: £5 per person and include a cup of tea or coffee with biscuits during the interval
This month's St George's Community Cinema will have a special showing of the 1962 British horror film, Night of the Eagle.
Starring Peter Wyngarde, Janet Blair and Margaret Johnston, the classic film follows a woman who defends her husband from dark forces attempting to harm him.
9. What: Halloween Family Fun
Where: The Ocean Room, Pier Gardens, Gorleston-on-Sea NR31 6PP
When: Saturday, October 29, 6pm - 9pm
Cost: £5 and under-twos get free entry
The Ocean Room will be transformed into a haunting Halloween venue for the occasion and will provide family entertainment, including dancing, competitions and entertainment from a wide array of performers.