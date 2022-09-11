The day a future king popped in to a Norfolk village's pub

A flashback to the then Prince Charles chatting to pub regulars at the White Horse - Credit: James Bass

It was a day no one will forget in the village of Upton, when the future King Charles III dropped in on their local.

In 2016 the then Prince of Wales visited the White Horse pub in the Broads village to see how it had become a community hub thanks to funding from two schemes he sponsored.

The future King Charles III pours a pint at the White Horse - Credit: James Bass

After pouring himself a pint of Woodforde’s Wherry behind the bar, the future king was awarded a loyalty card by Peter Crook, development manager of the White Horse Development Trust, as a token of the community’s appreciation for his role in saving the pub.

A flashback to then Prince of Wales enjoying his visit to Upton - Credit: James Bass

During his visit, which saw him welcomed by more than 100 villagers, the then Prince of Wales said: “I am extremely impressed with the level of community spirit that was shown by people here to save their pub.

The then Prince of Wales chats to pub regulars during the 2016 visit - Credit: James Bass

“I am extremely grateful to be given the loyalty card, meaning that I can pay less for my drinks here the next time I come.”

The pub had a royal visitor behind the bar - Credit: James Bass

Jenna Zelto-Cooper, duty manager and one of the directors at the pub, said: "We had His Highness visit to show him how we saved the pub from closure with the aid of grants.

People of Upton welcome the then Prince of Wales - Credit: James Bass

"Without the help he gave the pub would not be the success it would be now really. He helped us get it off the ground really.

"It is quite something to say to people that the King poured his own pint here."

The White Horse was and still is a community-run pub after it was acquired by villagers in 2012, having been on the brink of closure.

The pub received £50,000 from the Prince’s Countryside Fund in 2012, helping the community buy out the troubled business.

Then in 2014, The Pub is the Hub provided £4,000 worth of funding for a community shop to be added in a converted barn adjacent to the pub.

The prince's visit is not the White Horse's only claim to fame. The pub is also known for being a former hide out for notorious south London 1960s gangsters the Richardson gang.

A picture of gangster Charlie Richardson at the pub, circa 1964. - Credit: White Horse pub

The pub even has a picture of Charlie Richardson in 1964 at the venue.







