Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

When is Great Yarmouth's October fair open?

James Weeds

Published: 4:24 PM October 26, 2022
Funfair

FLASHBACK: Children enjoying the cups and saucers at last year's October fair in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A fun fair is returning to a park in Great Yarmouth on Thursday for the second year running.

Since Monday, St George's Park has been in transformation, making way for the travelling fair which will run from Thursday until Sunday.

Last year, the park hosted the fun fair for the first time, following two years of cancellations of the town's larger Easter fair due to Covid restrictions.

funfair

FLASHBACK: The helter Skelter in place at last year's October fair, held in St George's Park, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The opening times for this year's instalment are 5pm until 10pm on Thursday and Friday, 2pm until 10pm on Saturday and 2pm until 7pm on Sunday.

Frankie Harris, the chair for the Eastern Section of the Showman's Guild, said music from the rides will be turned off at 9.30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and the ride operators will be using wooden boards to help protect the grass of the park.

This comes after a rejected motion by several Great Yarmouth Borough councillors to move the location of the fair held at the park following concerns of environmental damage, inconvenience to residents and disrespecting the war memorial.




