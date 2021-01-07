WATCH: Work starts on £26m seafront leisure centre

Published: 4:44 PM January 7, 2021

Work has started on Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre. Diggers are now on site and the steel frame will go up over the next few months. - Credit: GYBC

Work has started on a new leisure centre tipped as crucial to a town's economic recovery and the health of its residents.

Instead of assembling local dignitaries on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile, a virtual ground-breaking ceremony was staged to mark the milestone - tagged "a very positive way to start 2021".

The projected view of the Marina Centre from Marine Parade - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The footage shows a camera swooping over the levelled site and images of the new Marina Centre that will spring up in its place as well as messages from Carl Smith and Trevor Wainwright, leaders of the Great Yarmouth Borough Council's main political groups, Alister Broadberry, Morgan Sindall Construction’s Eastern Counties area director, and Brandon Lewis, Great Yarmouth’s MP.

It is scheduled to open in summer 2022.

The new Marina Centre will have "fabulous beach views" and state-of-the-art facilities - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

In a joint statement the two group leaders said: “Over the coming months, we along with the whole community will be watching with excitement as our centre takes shape, delivering a state-of-the-art landmark facility on our seafront."

Mr Broadberry described it as "a transformational scheme" and borough MP Mr Lewis said it was "exciting news".

The new Marina Centre, described as a year-round anchor attraction, will include a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access and suitable for competitions, a confidence water area and learner pool with moveable floor, leisure water with fun play features, two water flumes and a splash pad.

Yarmouth Marina Centre.Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

The complex will also have a 100-station health and fitness gym with views to the sea, a multi-purpose sports hall, indoor climbing zone for all ages, a café with "fabulous" views to the beach, and community spaces that can be used for a wide range of activities and services.

The project is funded by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, plus £2.5m secured from the government’s Getting Building Fund, via New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, £1.6m from Sport England and £500,000 from pooled business rates.

During the development some 182 weeks of training will be provided to local apprentices.

The scheme will also create 10 work experience placements and three mentorships for young people, while four placements will be created for people who are out of work.

The new building replaces the old Marina Centre, which was deemed too large, costly and out of date.

Inside the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth, 12th November 1987. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition. The pool has been emptied and a timetable agreed Picture: Liz Coates - Credit: Archant



