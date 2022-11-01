News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Where can I watch fireworks in the Yarmouth area this Bonfire Night?

James Weeds

Published: 1:43 PM November 1, 2022
Fireworks burst into life at the end of the festival

There are several places to watch fireworks around the Great Yarmouth area this Bonfire Night. - Credit: Luke Martin

Bonfire night is this weekend and there are several places around the Great Yarmouth area with public displays for families to enjoy.

Here are some of the places to watch fireworks this year.

Handout photo dated 23/10/21 issued by Lisburn and Castlereagh Council of the Lantern Parade and fir

Hemsby Lifeboat will be hosting a fireworks event at the playing field on Waters Lane. - Credit: PA

1. Where: Hemsby Playing Field, Waters Lane, Hemsby NR29 4NH

When: Saturday, November 5 from 5pm

Cost: £3.50 and free entry for under-fours

The crew from Hemsby Independent Lifeboat will be holding a bonfire night party with a barbecue, drinks from the bar and a bottle tombola.

There will be stalls selling goods, and the crew said they were excited to see the occasion with an exciting firework display once it gets dark.

For more information, visit Hemsby Lifeboat on Facebook.

Gorleston Cliff Top festival fireworks.

Fireworks, funfair rides and a traditional bonfire are coming to Filby on Sunday evening. - Credit: Archant

2. Where: Filby Playing Field, Main Road, Filby NR29 3HN

When: Sunday, November 6, Gates at 5pm

Cost: £5 at the gate (cash only) and free entry for under-fives

Fairground rides, a traditional bonfire display from 6pm and a fireworks display from 7pm are all on offer at Filby Playing Field.

Refreshments will also be available from the bar, and burgers, pizzas and fish and chips will also be available.

There is also free onsite car parking, but organisers have asked that local people walk if possible.

Fireworks have been staged in Yarmouth thanks to GYTABIA Picture: supplied

Thousands of people are expected to visit the display held by Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby club on Saturday. - Credit: Archant

3. Where: Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby Club, Gunton Park, Old Lane, Corton, Lowestoft NR32 5HE

When: Saturday, November 5, from 6pm

Cost: £5 per ticket and free entry for under-fives

Up to 3,000 people are expected to attend the extravaganza, which also offers a funfair, a fire eater and a selection of food and drinks stalls.

Tickets can be booked on their website and cost £5 each (plus a small booking fee), while under-fives go free.

There is also free parking at Pleasurewood Hills on the night.

Library FILER dated 02/07/2005 of Westmead Hawk (left) winning The William Hill Greyhound Derby Fina

Yarmouth Stadium have cancelled the greyhound racing meet on Saturday as it is Bonfire Night. - Credit: Press Association

Elsewhere in Great Yarmouth, Yarmouth Stadium has announced there will be no greyhound racing on Saturday, November 5 due to bonfire night.

Norfolk department stores Roys also announced that they will not be selling fireworks this year.

On the store's Facebook, a spokesperson said: "We are continually discussing product ranges, looking at what is in demand, what will be a beneficial addition to our stores and what may need to be removed. As an outcome of these discussions, Roys will not be selling fireworks this year."

