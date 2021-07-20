Where you can watch fireworks in Great Yarmouth this summer

Published: 3:45 PM July 20, 2021

Regular firework displays in Great Yarmouth and Hemsby throughout the summer will not be taking place this year due to ongoing caution following the pandemic.

However, there are still opportunities to enjoy fireworks elsewhere in the borough over the next few months.

Even though Covid restrictions were lifted on Monday, the regular firework displays on Great Yarmouth seafront and Hemsby will not be taking place this summer.

Lyndon Bevan, chair of Visit Great Yarmouth, said: "Because of the uncertainty around Covid restrictions, we have taken the decision not to financially support the 2021 Fireworks Displays at Great Yarmouth and Hemsby."

Where you can see fireworks in Great Yarmouth

There will be a firework display at Hemsby Lifeboat on Saturday, August 7 from 7pm.

The event will be part of the Hemsby Lifeboat fundraiser, which will be taking place on Sunday, August 8.

Des Fulcher, founder of FlashFX and Community Sparks said: "The lifeboat will be our first public display in 18 months and we're looking forward to it.

"I think it will be nice to give something for people to go and enjoy.

"The whole night should be a lot of fun and we will end the night the best way we know how."

Being an independent organisation, Hemsby Lifeboat doesn't receive any RNLI funding.

Hemsby Lifeboat assist people in the Norfolk Broads as well as in the sea.

Later in the year, there will also be a fire-themed festival taking place at the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth.

Tickets went on sale on Monday, July 12 for the first Fire on the Water festival, due to take place over 15 days from October 21 to November 6.

Joe Mackintosh, director of Out There Arts, said, the festival was "a boost" to the town.

He said: “Fire on the Water will be an exciting addition to the borough’s existing artistic offer of live outdoor performance and circus, and will help launch the borough as an all-year round destination for residents and visitors."

Tickets are £6 and admit up to six people in 10 minute slots from 6pm. Two walking routes are suggested taking around an hour, or half an hour.

To book visit the outtherearts website.