Where you can see the East Coast Truckers Convoy on Sunday

The East Coast Truckers Convoy is back in Norwich, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth on Sunday, August 28. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Roads in Norfolk and Suffolk will see a procession of lorries this weekend as a charity tradition returns after a two-year hiatus.

The East Coast Truckers convoy will pass through Norwich, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth on Sunday, as lorry drivers take disabled and disadvantaged children to Pleasurewood Hills for a day out they will never forget.

This year's convoy marks the 35th time such a trip has taken place.

A youngster waves from a truck at a previous convoy - Credit: Archant

Leaving Carrow Works - the former site of the Colman's factory - near Norwich's Martineau Lane roundabout at 10am, the convoy will make its way from Bracondale A1054 to Link Road A1270 shortly after.

The lorries will make their way east, travelling along the A47 towards Great Yarmouth and will be at Breydon Bridge at around 11am.

Once in Lowestoft the convoy will stop at Pleasurewood Hills at around 11.40am.

From 5.40pm, the convoy will leave the theme park and head towards Great Yarmouth seafront via the A1243 crossing Haven Bridge.

The procession will make its way along Marine Parade from 6.40pm, heading towards Caister Road before returning to Norwich.

For more information, visit the East Coast Truckers Charity Facebook page.