Snow way! Coastal village lives up to its name in grip of icy blast

Published: 5:15 PM April 6, 2021 Updated: 5:20 PM April 6, 2021

A family steps out for a walk wrapped up in their winter woollies during the Easter holidays. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

A coastal village lived up to its name as blizzard conditions swept across the county.

Winterton in Norfolk boasted white beaches as Christmas card scenery replaced Sunday's sun-kissed conditions.

It was a day to pull up your hood and reach for your cosiest gloves at Winterton on Tuesday. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

A few hardy walkers out with their dogs pitched their faces against the cold as winter and spring battled it out - each taking turns to have the upper hand.

These pictures, taken by Stephen Huntley on Tuesday, April 6, show a day of contrasts as some of the county's most stunning wilderness views were reduced to just a few feet.

Phil Garner, senior forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said it was usual to find big temperature swings at this time of year with Sunday's balmy sunshine giving way to Tuesday's Arctic blast.

A few figures just visible on a snowy Winterton beach on April 6. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

Statistically, there was more chance of a white Easter than a white Christmas, he said, and with the festival falling early this year the odds were even higher.

On Tuesday temperatures ranged from freezing to around 3C across the county - well below the seasonal average.

Winterton covered in snow just days after the beach basked in glorious Spring sunshine. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

On Wednesday, April 7, he expected them to reach something more normal at around 10 or 11 degrees after a frosty start.

Generally, he said it would be more settled with the best of any sun in the morning.

Looking further ahead there's not expected to be too much movement up the mercury with dry but cooler weather for next week as restrictions ease.

Winterton's stunning, wild landscape was covered in snow on April 6 during the Easter holidays. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

