News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Gallery

Snow way! Coastal village lives up to its name in grip of icy blast

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 5:15 PM April 6, 2021    Updated: 5:20 PM April 6, 2021
Winterton snow Easter

A family steps out for a walk wrapped up in their winter woollies during the Easter holidays. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

A coastal village lived up to its name as blizzard conditions swept across the county.

Winterton in Norfolk boasted white beaches as Christmas card scenery replaced Sunday's sun-kissed conditions.

Winterton snow Easter

It was a day to pull up your hood and reach for your cosiest gloves at Winterton on Tuesday. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

A few hardy walkers out with their dogs pitched their faces against the cold as winter and spring battled it out - each taking turns to have the upper hand.

These pictures, taken by Stephen Huntley on Tuesday, April 6, show a day of contrasts as some of the county's most stunning wilderness views were reduced to just a few feet.

Phil Garner, senior forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said it was usual to find big temperature swings at this time of year with Sunday's balmy sunshine giving way to Tuesday's Arctic blast.

Winterton snow Easter

A few figures just visible on a snowy Winterton beach on April 6. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

You may also want to watch:

Statistically, there was more chance of a white Easter than a white Christmas, he said, and with the festival falling early this year the odds were even higher.

On Tuesday temperatures ranged from freezing to around 3C across the county - well below the seasonal average.

Winterton snow Easter

Winterton covered in snow just days after the beach basked in glorious Spring sunshine. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

Most Read

  1. 1 'Close call' for clifftop home as winter winds batter coast
  2. 2 The Big Wheel arrives on Yarmouth seafront
  3. 3 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
  1. 4 In pictures: Great Yarmouth's post-pandemic streetscape
  2. 5 Hit Hippodrome show goes online this Easter holiday
  3. 6 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
  4. 7 Drink driver crashes car 30 seconds after fleeing from police
  5. 8 New 800-seat stadium for historic football club helped by £870,000 grant
  6. 9 Flood alerts issued after strong winds and high water levels hit coast
  7. 10 Seafront masterplans for Gorleston and Great Yarmouth

On Wednesday, April 7, he expected them to reach something more normal at around 10 or 11 degrees after a frosty start.

Generally, he said it would be more settled with the best of any sun in the morning.

Looking further ahead there's not expected to be too much movement up the mercury with dry but cooler weather for next week as restrictions ease.

Winterton snow Easter

Winterton's stunning, wild landscape was covered in snow on April 6 during the Easter holidays. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

Snow Winterton Easter

A bench provided little respite from winter's grip at Winterton on Tuesday, April 6. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

Winterton snow Easter

Winterton in the grip of an icy blast on Tuesday, April 6. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

Winterton snow Easter

Beach Road at Winterton covered in snow on April 6. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

Winterton whiteout Easter

A walker braves Beach Road at Winterton during a snow shower on April 6. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

Winterton snow Easter

Winterton experienced a whiteout over Easter. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

Winterton Easter snow

Winterton looking windswept and wintery at Easter. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

Winterton whiteout Easter

A walker braves Beach Road at Winterton during a snow shower on April 6. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

Winterton snow Easter

A series of pictures have captured wild and windy weather on the coast. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

Winterton snow Easter

Picture postcard Winterton in the snow at Easter. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

Winterton snow Easter

Christmas card scenery came to Winterton at Easter. - Credit: Stephen Huntley

April snow in Winterton Norfolk

The Lacon Arms in Hemsby under a covering of snow on April 6, 2021. - Credit: Stephen Huntley


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire crews tackled a blaze at Nico's restaurant on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth for over three hours

Updated

Fire crews tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth town centre

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Work has begun on Great Yarmouth's new and improved Market Place

'Exciting milestone' as £4.6m market regeneration begins

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Director Jamie Jones ready to welcome the public back to the Pleasure Beach at Great Yarmouth. Pictu

New ride at Pleasure Beach as re-opening date revealed

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Affordable housing in Great Yarmouth. (Left to right: Great Northern Close, Crab Lane and Beach Coac

Flat-pack flats plan for Yarmouth given green light by planners

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus