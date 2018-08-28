Search

Advanced search

This is why the lights at Lidl are taking so long

PUBLISHED: 11:51 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:51 28 November 2018

The traffic lights at Lidl have been drawing complaints Picture: Google maps

The traffic lights at Lidl have been drawing complaints Picture: Google maps

Archant

Problem lights at a busy junction in Caister are due to be fixed, but not straightaway.

Traffic has been building up at the Norwich Road junction close to Lidl and the parish church since resurfacing work was carried out, with motorists reporting long, fustrating waits, even in the dead of night with nothing else coming.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman confirmed there had been damage to underground loops during the resurfacing.

She said: “The phase of the lights is the same but what happened was that the resurfacing works have damaged some of the underground loops to the mechanism affecting the timings which were running at their maximum.”

She said the lights were scheduled to be fixed earlier this month but were put off due to bad weather.

The next available slot was December 19/20.

In the meantime some corrections will be made to the maximum times.

Topic Tags:

Other News

This is why the lights at Lidl are taking so long

11:51 Liz Coates
The traffic lights at Lidl have been drawing complaints Picture: Google maps

Problem lights at a busy junction in Caister are due to be fixed, but not straightaway.

£5,000 in grant funding available to businesses in Great Yarmouth

11:28 Luke Powell
Businesses in Great Yarmouth can apply for up to £5,000 in grant funding to encourage employees to walk or cycle to work. Picture: James Bass

Businesses in Great Yarmouth can apply for up to £5,000 in grant funding to encourage employees to walk or cycle to work.

Road closed as woman taken to hospital by air ambulance

09:55 Liz Coates
A woman was taken to hospital following a collision in Gorleston Picture: Google Maps

A road in Gorleston was closed after the air ambulance was called to help a woman who had a medical episode at the wheel of her car.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

08:28 Geraldine Scott
Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The region’s mental health trust is today in special measures for the third time, after an inspection uncovered a litany of failings branded “deeply disturbing” by MPs.

Most Read

Takeover deal for Palmers in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft to complete at midnight

Yesterday, 12:51 Liz Coates
Palmers in Great Yarmouth is entering a new era under Beales department stores, a nationwide chain Picture: Liz Coates

The last two branches of an historic East Anglian department store have been sold - with the new owners promising more product lines and big sale promotions.

Read more

Power cut caused hundreds of homes in Gorleston and Bradwell to be without electricity

Yesterday, 14:47 Joseph Norton
More than 300 homes in Gorleston and Bradwell were left without electricity for several hours following a power cut on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

More than 300 homes in Gorleston and Bradwell went several hours without electricity on Sunday following a power cut.

Read more

Taco Bell is looking for a paid taste-tester for its new shop in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 09:59 Liz Coates
Taco Bell taking shape in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Could you be a Taco Bell taste-tester for a day?

Read more

Teen jailed for five years after 12-year-old boy is threatened with knife in town centre

Yesterday, 13:29 Joseph Norton
Solomon Kamara, 19, from London, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison for a knife point robbery in Great Yarmouth. Norfolk Police

A teenager who was involved in threatening a 12-year-old boy with a knife after he refused to hand over his phone and money has been jailed for five years and four months.

Read more
Norwich Crown Court

Road closed as woman taken to hospital by air ambulance

09:55 Liz Coates
A woman was taken to hospital following a collision in Gorleston Picture: Google Maps

A road in Gorleston was closed after the air ambulance was called to help a woman who had a medical episode at the wheel of her car.

Read more
Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Local Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy