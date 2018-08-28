This is why the lights at Lidl are taking so long

The traffic lights at Lidl have been drawing complaints Picture: Google maps Archant

Problem lights at a busy junction in Caister are due to be fixed, but not straightaway.

Traffic has been building up at the Norwich Road junction close to Lidl and the parish church since resurfacing work was carried out, with motorists reporting long, fustrating waits, even in the dead of night with nothing else coming.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman confirmed there had been damage to underground loops during the resurfacing.

She said: “The phase of the lights is the same but what happened was that the resurfacing works have damaged some of the underground loops to the mechanism affecting the timings which were running at their maximum.”

She said the lights were scheduled to be fixed earlier this month but were put off due to bad weather.

The next available slot was December 19/20.

In the meantime some corrections will be made to the maximum times.