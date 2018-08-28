Search

Advanced search

All black cat is rescue centre’s longest serving member and in desperate need of a home

PUBLISHED: 13:54 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 02 January 2019

Wifi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Wifi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

A number of animals at RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to be rehomed as the new year begins and among them is a friendly cat who has been waiting for over 13 weeks.

Lacey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkLacey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Wifi, a male cat thought to be around eight years old, is currently the RSPCA East Norfolk’s longest stay animal. Staff at the rescue centre describe him as a friendly and nice natured cat, but despite this he is yet to be chosen for rehoming.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA East Norfolk said: “We cant understand why he has been overlooked.”

Wifi gets along well with other cats and could live happily with older children. The RSPCA would love to find him a nice warm home for winter.

Asha and Asia need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkAsha and Asia need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There are many other cats also needing a home of their own.

Lacey is a young adult female who needs an indoor home where she will be the only pet. She is easily overwhelmed and scared of anything new so the RSPCA say she will need a kind and patient owner who will give her the time she needs to settle.

Asia and Asha are around seven or eight years old and have always lived together. They are looking for a quiet home with a garden as they love to spend time outside.

Carrot Cake needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCarrot Cake needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Carrot Cake is described as very shy at the moment but staff at the cattery say that with time his confidence will grow. He is FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) positive so the RSPCA is looking to find him an indoor home where he will be the only cat.

Curio has been living stray for quite some time now and the RSPCA has not been able to trace his former owner. He will be looking for a quiet adult home as he is very timid.

Pilchard is described as very friendly and staff at the rescue centre say he would make someone the perfect companion. He is aged around 10 years old.

Curio needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCurio needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Jenny is described as a super affectionate loving cat. She has lived with dogs in the past and loves to be around people. The RSPCA hope this will be her week.

Zebediah has been used to living with other cats and dogs, he is around two years old and described as friendly with everyone he meets.

The RSPCA say Mary would make a great addition to any home. She is described as confident and friendly and used to living with other cats and dogs.

Pilchard needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkPilchard needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Daddy Long Legs is still waiting for someone to give him a chance. Staff at the cattery say he is “such a lovely boy” and doing really well since starting his medication for hyperthyroid.

Amaryllis is around five or six years old. The RSPCA say she can be a little shy meeting new people so she keeps herself in the background. They hope she is noticed soon.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme. You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

Jenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkJenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk are a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Zebediah needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkZebediah needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Mary needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMary needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

New Year Babies: Meet the new arrivals at the James Paget Hospital who’ll ‘always have a birthday party’

James Darnell, the first baby to be born at the James Paget Hospital in 2019.

Firefighters help at pair of New Year’s Eve crashes on Norfolk roads

Firefighters were called to help at a pair of crashes on Norfolk's roads. PIC: Denise Bradley.

New Year sees drink and drug drivers arrested and vehicles seized

Vehicle seized after driver was stopped due to the manner of their driving. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Women turn to suppliers in Thailand and Germany for medication not available on the NHS

Members of the Thyroid Support Group Norfolk angry about the withdrawal of medication. Susanna Spencer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Council tax could rise by £24 a year to fund more police officers

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

All black cat is rescue centre’s longest serving member and in desperate need of a home

Wifi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Man describes horrifying moment fire rips through his kitchen

Michael Cutting, 69, believes he is lucky to be alive after a fire ripped through his bungalow in Caister on Wednesday morning. Picture: Joe Norton

Holiday homes among properties targeted in spate of burglaries

Police have dealt with a spate of burglaries in the last two weeks. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists