All black cat is rescue centre’s longest serving member and in desperate need of a home

A number of animals at RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to be rehomed as the new year begins and among them is a friendly cat who has been waiting for over 13 weeks.

Wifi, a male cat thought to be around eight years old, is currently the RSPCA East Norfolk’s longest stay animal. Staff at the rescue centre describe him as a friendly and nice natured cat, but despite this he is yet to be chosen for rehoming.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA East Norfolk said: “We cant understand why he has been overlooked.”

Wifi gets along well with other cats and could live happily with older children. The RSPCA would love to find him a nice warm home for winter.

There are many other cats also needing a home of their own.

Lacey is a young adult female who needs an indoor home where she will be the only pet. She is easily overwhelmed and scared of anything new so the RSPCA say she will need a kind and patient owner who will give her the time she needs to settle.

Asia and Asha are around seven or eight years old and have always lived together. They are looking for a quiet home with a garden as they love to spend time outside.

Carrot Cake is described as very shy at the moment but staff at the cattery say that with time his confidence will grow. He is FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) positive so the RSPCA is looking to find him an indoor home where he will be the only cat.

Curio has been living stray for quite some time now and the RSPCA has not been able to trace his former owner. He will be looking for a quiet adult home as he is very timid.

Pilchard is described as very friendly and staff at the rescue centre say he would make someone the perfect companion. He is aged around 10 years old.

Jenny is described as a super affectionate loving cat. She has lived with dogs in the past and loves to be around people. The RSPCA hope this will be her week.

Zebediah has been used to living with other cats and dogs, he is around two years old and described as friendly with everyone he meets.

The RSPCA say Mary would make a great addition to any home. She is described as confident and friendly and used to living with other cats and dogs.

Daddy Long Legs is still waiting for someone to give him a chance. Staff at the cattery say he is “such a lovely boy” and doing really well since starting his medication for hyperthyroid.

Amaryllis is around five or six years old. The RSPCA say she can be a little shy meeting new people so she keeps herself in the background. They hope she is noticed soon.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme. You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk are a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

