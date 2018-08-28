Win a day behind scenes at Norwich’s training ground

This newspaper and Bullards are offering four lucky people the chance to spend an exclusive day behind the scenes at Norwich City Football Club’s training ground.

The prize, worth £1,000, gives you the chance to take three friends on an exclusive tour of NCFC’s Colney Training Centre, followed by lunch in the players’ canteen and the chance for photos and autographs with the players.

The prize comes from Bullards, a small and passionate team of gin distillers, making award-winning gin in the heart of Norwich.

Bullards will also be giving a special edition Bullards hamper to the winner, including their award-winning London Dry, Strawberry & Black Pepper and Old Tom gins with their recommended pairings and two limited edition gin glasses.

The competition is being run to coincide with a bold crowdfunding campaign, with a target of £175,000 so they can support their growth plans - which will include a ‘ginstronomy’ restaurant and bar. Their current total stands at £20,522 and you can find out more about the campaign at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/ginvest.

Russell Evans, co-founder of Bullards Spirits, said: “As a brand we’re flying the flag for Norwich and we really want to involve locals in our future plans to expand on that.“

Bullards have recently signed a three-year partnership with Norwich City Football Club, to become their exclusive gin supplier.

Mr Evans continued: ”Because we’re NCFC’s exclusive gin partner, we’ve been able to offer some incredible opportunities to get hold of Canaries tickets, even host a private party in the Regency Box with a whole host of extras, as well as the money-can’t-buy experience behind the scenes at the training ground that one lucky reader can win here.”

Bullards are looking to move out of their current home at The Ten Bells on St Benedicts Street and reopen in Crystal House on Cattle Market Street.

The Grade II listed building would house Bullards’ new 600 litre copper still and quadruple their gin output.