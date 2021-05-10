Drone captures unique view of Norfolk landmark

Published: 4:35 PM May 10, 2021

It is a Norfolk landmark, but not as we know it. For a drone has captured this amazing angle of the Winter Gardens at Great Yarmouth.

The photo, taken by aerial photographer Matthew Collins for his Arielshotsuk Instagram page, shows the Winter Gardens in darkness, as it has been since closing in 2008.

Recently, the council received it's "biggest response in a decade" when residents of the town were given the opportunity to voice their ideas for the future of the Winter Gardens.

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth has been closed since 2008. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Great Yarmouth Borough Council have put in a bid for funding from a £50m National Lottery Heritage Fund with hopes to restore the property as a year-round attraction.

The council expects to hear the results of the bid by mid-summer.

The photographer also took shots over Britannia Pier, which is scheduled to reopen next Monday (May 17) as part of the roadmap out of lockdown.

Also, the photographer has taken a shot overlooking Breydon water, and the Norfolk countryside close to the Berney Arms railway stop, which was named as Britain's least used station last December.

Britannia Pier from Ariel Shot UK's drone. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

Breydon Water from a drone. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram