News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Drone captures unique view of Norfolk landmark

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 4:35 PM May 10, 2021   
A bird's eye view shot of the Winter Garden

The Winter Gardens from the air. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

It is a Norfolk landmark, but not as we know it. For a drone has captured this amazing angle of the Winter Gardens at Great Yarmouth.

The photo, taken by aerial photographer Matthew Collins for his Arielshotsuk Instagram page, shows the Winter Gardens in darkness, as it has been since closing in 2008.

Recently,  the council received it's "biggest response in a decade" when residents of the town were given the opportunity to voice their ideas for the future of the Winter Gardens.

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth has been closed since 2008. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Great Yarmouth Borough Council have put in a bid for funding from a £50m National Lottery Heritage Fund with hopes to restore the property as a year-round attraction.

The council expects to hear the results of the bid by mid-summer.

The photographer also took shots over Britannia Pier, which is scheduled to reopen next Monday (May 17) as part of the roadmap out of lockdown.

Also, the photographer has taken a shot overlooking Breydon water, and the Norfolk countryside close to the Berney Arms railway stop, which was named as Britain's least used station last December.

Britannia Pier from Ariel Shot UK's drone.

Britannia Pier from Ariel Shot UK's drone. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

View of the New Bridge over Breydon water, Great Yarmouth.

Breydon Water from a drone. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

You may also want to watch:

East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gapton Hall retail park on the edge of Great Yarmouth.Picture: James Bass

Man dies after being found unresponsive in car at retail park

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Empire Great Yarmouth seafront

Seafront Empire re-opening as music and street food venue

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Howard Shepherdson wearing a bow tie

Tributes to high street mechanic known as a 'local legend'

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

Man charged with having more than 220,000 indecent images of children

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus