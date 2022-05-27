Winterton beach poses as Sydney's Bondi in new movie
- Credit: Mark Hampton
One of Norfolk's most popular beaches is doubling for the Australian coast in an upcoming anthology film.
Winterton might not have the weather of Bondi beach, but Mark Hampton, director and producer of the short film - 'Life's a Beach' - said the Norfolk coastline "totally worked" as a double for popular Australian tourist destination.
Mr Hampton, said: "I was looking for a way to create Australia for the film and I knew exactly where to go to achieve it.
"The beaches in Norfolk are fantastic and it totally worked for the film. No one who’s seen the film ever questions it – they just assume we went to Australia."
Mr Hampton's short film will feature in upcoming anthology movie 'The Impact', which also stars Olivia Williams in a scene written by Hollywood screenwriter Joe Eszterhas.
The Impact, which premieres on May 31, is set to break two world records - with the most writers and most directors on one feature film.