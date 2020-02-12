'Not the best way to achieve a result' - Nails found on seaside road notorious for parking problems

A year-round ban on parking in Beach Road, Winterton, comes into force on Monday January 13. This picture, taken over Christmas 2019, shows vehicles encroaching on the dunes as visitors flock for a festive walk or to see the seals Picture: Liz Coates Archant

Nails thought to have been thrown on a road notorious for parking could have been put there by a villager, parish councillors have been told.

Winterton, a magnet for wildlife lovers, has been plagued with parking problems. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Winterton, a magnet for wildlife lovers, has been plagued with parking problems. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The nails were found on Beach Road in Winterton, a narrow lane between the dunes frequently clogged by cars taking people to see the seals.

New rules banning drivers from parking on the northern side of the road all year round came into force in January.

Nigel Coe, member of Winterton Parish Council, said the nails were found before the ban was introduced.

They were picked up by dogwalkers who reported the incident to police.

A car with a parking ticket in Winterton. Picture: Archant. A car with a parking ticket in Winterton. Picture: Archant.

Mr Coe said: "Whether it was by a disgruntled villager, who knows. The police were surprised at the number [of nails].

"They thought it was a few nuts and screws. It's a lot more."

Chairman Mark Bobby said: "I know we've got parking issues but that's probably not the best way to achieve a result."

Over recent weeks police and county council enforcement officers have been out ticketing illegally parked cars on Beach Road and calls have been made for a warning sign to be installed advising drivers of the change.

The penalty charge notices carry a £70 penalty reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days from the issuing of the fine.

The parish council has also made a call for a joined-up approach to dealing with the parking problems that have plagued the village.

There were chaotic scenes over Christmas 2017 when cars blocked the road and were driven over the pavement onto the dunes.

The council is currently gathering information about parking and congestion problems that saw tailbacks out of the village on New Year's Day.

Mr Bobby said the village was a destination and the issues were not just parking, but people eroding the dunes and disturbing the seals.

A joined up approach was needed involving the beach car park, the seal wardens, police and villagers.

All parking options, including the school and the ten spaces at the recreation ground, should be considered, Mr Bobby said.

He also warned efforts to deal with parking and speeding were likely to take time to tackle.