Bike worth almost £2,000 stolen in seaside village

A bicycle was stolen in Black Street in Winterton on Sunday (May 25). Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A high-value bicycle has been stolen in a seaside village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The black Jamis Zenith carbon fibre bicycle, worth £1,600, was removed from a bike lock on a blue Rover while parked in Black Street in Winterton, between 4pm and 6pm on Sunday (May 25).

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact PC Sarah Fleet in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/34073/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

You may also want to watch: