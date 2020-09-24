‘I didn’t think it would happen to me’ - First aid volunteer made Knight of Order of St John

A long-serving first aid volunteer has been appointed Knight of the Order of St John.

Bob Mann, 84, who lives in Winterton, received the promotion last month in recognition of his 72 years at the charity which provides first aid and health care through teams of volunteers.

He said: “It is a great honour to be granted this award by Her Majesty The Queen.

“I enjoy what I do, and I like sitting in the background. The award was quite a surprise, I didn’t think it would happen to me.

“Throughout my time at the order I have had the pleasure and privilege to work with members of St John of all ages and religions who devote their free time to teach and provide first aid to people across the community and workplace,” he said.

Mr Mann, who was born in Felixtowe, officially joined the order when he was 12 years old - but his first involvement was much earlier than that, when he was a newborn, and his mother took him to a meeting of volunteers to show them how to bathe a baby.

He said: “My mother was involved in it, as a result of that I got involved.”

During his still active service to the organisation, Mr Mann has been on first aid duties, a first aid trainer and assessor for businesses, members of the public and St John members.

He has also been involved in the Fellowship of St John, an organisation keeping those members who have retired, or are not actively working, in touch, and he has done that both in Norfolk and nationally.

A retired police officer, he has lived in Winterton for 14 years.