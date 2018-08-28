Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Erosion-threatened car park closed due to ‘dangerous’ conditions

PUBLISHED: 17:29 28 January 2019

The Winterton beach car park was closed on Monday due to the surrounding areas being deemed dangerous. Picture: Joe Norton

The Winterton beach car park was closed on Monday due to the surrounding areas being deemed dangerous. Picture: Joe Norton

Archant

A coastal car park which is threatened by erosion has been closed for the day due to the area it surrounds being deemed dangerous.

Winterton beach car park was shut off to the public on Monday - the same day the Environment Agency issued flood alerts for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk.

Winterton has been one of the areas hardest hit by the inclement weather over the last couple of weeks.

Winterton has been one of the areas hardest hit by the inclement weather. Picture: Joe NortonWinterton has been one of the areas hardest hit by the inclement weather. Picture: Joe Norton

Bases of the cliffs have seen worsening erosion but the blocks in front of the Dunes café are still in place and the café building itself is stable.

A post on Winterton-On-Sea’s Facebook page on Monday said: “The car park will be closed today until further notice. Please do not climb on the cliff face or walk behind the boulders/tank traps and do not attempt to walk in front of the café during high tide.

Erosion and safety are a huge issue at Winterton where people flock to enjoy nature Picture: WintertonOnSea.co.ukErosion and safety are a huge issue at Winterton where people flock to enjoy nature Picture: WintertonOnSea.co.uk

“This area is very dangerous at the moment. It is also impossible to keep the warning signs and roped off cordon in place while the waves are beating against the cliff. Thank for your co-operation.”

It is not known whether the car park will reopen tomorrow.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jewellery and iPad mini stolen in village burglary

Police are appealing after jewellery, an iPad mini and Ted Baker gift sets were stolen in Caister. Pic: Ian Burt.

Two vehicles involved in high street crash

Two vehicles were involved in a crash which blocked off the Caister High Street on Monday morning. Picture: Colin Gilding

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Disruption on trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth

Greater Anglia services have been affected by a train fault. Picture: Archant

Drug driver arrested after being found with lock knife on A47

A drug driver was arrested on Sunday night after police found a lock knife in his car when it was stopped on the A47 in Brundall. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Jewellery and iPad mini stolen in village burglary

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two vehicles involved in high street crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Disruption on trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drug driver arrested after being found with lock knife on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Erosion-threatened car park closed due to ‘dangerous’ conditions

The Winterton beach car park was closed on Monday due to the surrounding areas being deemed dangerous. Picture: Joe Norton

Parking prices at Greater Anglia stations rise by up to 25%

The cost of parking charges at Greater Anglia stations in Norfolk has rise by up to 25%. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Junior football team hoping for a cracking season following sponsorship deal with fried chicken shop

Gorleston Rangers Eagles under sevens have laid the foundations for a successful 2019 following a sponsorship deal with MFC Fried Chicken and Pizza. Picture: Ryan Smith

More than half of ‘county lines’ drug dealing groups targeting Norwich

Police during an Operation Gravity drugs raid on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested in Acle on suspicion of drink-driving

A man in his 30s has been arrested in Acle on suspicion of drink-driving. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists