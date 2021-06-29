Bid to demolish garage and build houses in coastal village
A car dealership and garage in a coastal village could be demolished to make way for houses.
The application, which has been submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council, would see the end of Caters Service Station, on Black Street in Winterton.
The garage, which is believed to be up to seventy years old, would be torn down and replaced by two detached four-bedroom houses.
Consultation on the proposal has opened, with comments due by July 7.
An officer with the borough council's environmental services has not objected, stating that the location is at "very low risk" of tidal or river flooding so is "happy for the application to proceed".
The service station is still open and a decision on the bid is expected by August 3.
The plans, submitted by applicant James Colcough, can be viewed on the borough council's planning portal here.
