Walkers warned as cliff path 'hanging over thin air'
- Credit: Simon Carter
Visitors to Winterton have been warned to take precautions if walking along a path at the edge of the dunes.
A post on the village's community Facebook page urges walkers and dog owners to take care if walking along the cliff south of Beach Road.
"Parts of the path that look safe are actually hanging over thin air and could collapse at any time," the post says.
Beachgoers have also been advised that the dune face north of the car park dangerous in places and people should avoid climbing up and down in the area.
Last month, the carpark was closed following more erosion on the coast.
In recent years a succession of storms has increased erosion along the coast.
In October last year, surging seas created 25ft sheer drops in places, prompting Norfolk police to put up signs and cordon off sections of the dunes in order to make the area safe.
In 2020, the Dunes cafe was demolished after a long and costly battle with coastal erosion.