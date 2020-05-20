Man knocked unconscious during disturbance in seaside village
PUBLISHED: 10:09 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 20 May 2020
A man was knocked unconscious during an altercation between two men in a seaside village.
Police were called to Winterton on Sunday (May 17) at about 7pm following reports of a disturbance involving two men at The Craft.
Officers arrived on scene to find a man had been knocked unconscious.
Enquiries led officers to arrest a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assault, possession of cannabis and resisting arrest.
The victim, aged 34, suffered bruising and did not wish to make a complaint.
The suspect was cautioned for resisting arrest and drug possession and no further action will be taken over the assault.
