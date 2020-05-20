Man knocked unconscious during disturbance in seaside village

Police were called to The Craft in Winterton on Sunday (May 17) where a man had been knocked unconscious following a disturbance. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A man was knocked unconscious during an altercation between two men in a seaside village.

Police were called to Winterton on Sunday (May 17) at about 7pm following reports of a disturbance involving two men at The Craft.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man had been knocked unconscious.

Enquiries led officers to arrest a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assault, possession of cannabis and resisting arrest.

The victim, aged 34, suffered bruising and did not wish to make a complaint.

The suspect was cautioned for resisting arrest and drug possession and no further action will be taken over the assault.