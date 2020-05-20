Search

Advanced search

Man knocked unconscious during disturbance in seaside village

PUBLISHED: 10:09 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 20 May 2020

Police were called to The Craft in Winterton on Sunday (May 17) where a man had been knocked unconscious following a disturbance. Picture: Google Maps.

Police were called to The Craft in Winterton on Sunday (May 17) where a man had been knocked unconscious following a disturbance. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A man was knocked unconscious during an altercation between two men in a seaside village.

Police were called to Winterton on Sunday (May 17) at about 7pm following reports of a disturbance involving two men at The Craft.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man had been knocked unconscious.

Enquiries led officers to arrest a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assault, possession of cannabis and resisting arrest.

The victim, aged 34, suffered bruising and did not wish to make a complaint.

The suspect was cautioned for resisting arrest and drug possession and no further action will be taken over the assault.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

New lease of life for former clothing store

The Greenwoods clothing store in Great Yarmouth has closed down, but the building is poised for a return as a heritage centre Photo: George Ryan

Bid to replace seafront home with super-modern mansion

A homeowner is asking to demolish this house and replace it with another property with an outdoor pool Picture: Google Maps

Skating rink bid for indoor riding arena

Humberstone Farm next to the River Yare in Cobholm, Great Yarmouth, is asking for a change of use so it can become a new roller skating venue Picture: Google Maps

Three big summer events cancelled in Great Yarmouth

Thousands of people usually come to the Wheels Festival, held in Great Yarmouth in July. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

New lease of life for former clothing store

The Greenwoods clothing store in Great Yarmouth has closed down, but the building is poised for a return as a heritage centre Photo: George Ryan

Bid to replace seafront home with super-modern mansion

A homeowner is asking to demolish this house and replace it with another property with an outdoor pool Picture: Google Maps

Skating rink bid for indoor riding arena

Humberstone Farm next to the River Yare in Cobholm, Great Yarmouth, is asking for a change of use so it can become a new roller skating venue Picture: Google Maps

Three big summer events cancelled in Great Yarmouth

Thousands of people usually come to the Wheels Festival, held in Great Yarmouth in July. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Cinema to reopen with new regime to cut virus risk

The Arc Cinema in Great Yarmouth will open on July 4 if the government gives the go ahead Picture: Pause Time PHotography

Staff take on 668-mile challenge to inspire students

Nicola Pollard, who will be completing 211.25 miles throughout the week. Photo: Nicola Pollard

Fears for seals as 420 square metres of netting washes up on beach

One of three 10m by 14m fishing nets which washed up on Waxham beach. Picture: David Vyse

Man knocked unconscious during disturbance in seaside village

Police were called to The Craft in Winterton on Sunday (May 17) where a man had been knocked unconscious following a disturbance. Picture: Google Maps.

Knitting queen unveils latest creation and reveals top tips for a productive lockdown

Knitter Margaret Seaman, 91, with her knitted London Nightingale Hospital, complete with wards, doctors and nurses. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24