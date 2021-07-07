'It's a joy' - how village path work has given freedom to disabled man
- Credit: Daniel Hickey
A disabled man's life has changed after a coastal path was resurfaced, allowing him visit a neighbouring village for the first time in years.
Terry Buckland, who lives in Winterton, has been using a wheelchair since 2012.
Until recently, his outings were confined to the streets around the village itself, where he often did not feel safe, especially when having to cross the road, because of cars.
But in April, a well-trampled countryside path called Low Road, which links the village with Somerton just over a mile to the west, was resurfaced after Norfolk County Council had received complaints about its condition.
The job has meant that the track, once muddy and uneven, is now accessible for Mr Buckland, who has described the new surface as "absolutely brilliant".
"It's the one place now I can go to in the village where I feel safe, where there are no cars, and you can relax," he said.
You may also want to watch:
"I've now been to Somerton on this road, but before it was resurfaced you couldn't go down that way."
Mr Buckland, who did not see anybody for nine months during the lockdown, has been using the path everyday, heading from the entrance at Empsom's Loke to a park behind the parish church, where his dog, Jemima, "enjoys a run-about".
Most Read
- 1 Seafront 'mint mansion' could be demolished
- 2 1960s bungalow with original 'mint green' bathroom suite for sale
- 3 Boy, 14, arrested after climbing onto old department store's roof
- 4 Pub faces licence review after complaints over fights and noise
- 5 Where to watch England v Denmark in Yarmouth area without booking table
- 6 Some Norfolk shops and offices will still ask you to wear face mask
- 7 Vandals climb on roof and smash football club's equipment
- 8 Buildings torn down for £18 million campus in Great Yarmouth
- 9 Man in 20s suffers broken jaw after late night attack in coastal town
- 10 Children's kindness to disabled man 'melts heart' of carer
"It's a joy," he said. "I can just come down here with no worries. I can come down all year round and I couldn't do that before.
"It's given me a new way to go, it's a new freedom.
"Before I could come down but only if it was exceptionally dry. It was terribly uneven," he said.
Winterton parish councillor Marie Hartley said the work involved a lot of co-operation with Norfolk County Council and Tarmac, which laid the new gravel surface.
James Bensley, county councillor, mentioned the "emotion of the occasion".
"It brings you down to earth and shows how we take things for granted and how little things can make a big difference," he said.
The job, costing under £60,000, took around two weeks, with the path reopened at the end of April.
As the track is a restricted byway, motorised vehicles are not permitted to use it unless for private access, statutory undertakings or highway maintenance.