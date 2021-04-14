New surface planned for 'muddy' track popular with walkers

Published: 3:12 PM April 14, 2021 Updated: 4:03 PM April 14, 2021

A section of Low Road, in Winterton, will be resurfaced between April 19 and May 14. - Credit: Google Maps

A well-trampled countryside track on the coast will be resurfaced following concerns about its condition.

Norfolk County Council will be replacing the surface of a wet and muddy section of Low Road, between Empsons Loke and Low Farm, in Winterton in the coming weeks.

Low Road is a narrow and unmade track used mainly by ramblers, horse riders and cyclists.

The scheme, schduled to take place between April 19 and May 14, will be carried out at the same time as work by Essex and Suffolk Water to provide a water supply to the nearby allotments.

Some residents had expressed concern the track might widened and then resurfaced with tarmac, leading to vehicles using the road, or that the work would disturb birds nesting in the hedgerows flanking the path.

In response, a county council spokesperson has said: "We will be putting down a new surface made up of compacted granite stones, not asphalt, to ensure it is in keeping with the current surface.

"The team have been working closely with an ecologist to ensure habitats and important ecological features are identified and protected and no nesting birds are disturbed while work is underway.

"Any necessary cutting back of vegetation was completed ahead of the nesting season," the spokesperson added.

As the track is a restricted byway, motorised vehicles are not permitted to use it unless for private access, statutory undertakings or highway maintenance.















