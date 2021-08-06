News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Families anger after water leak floods roads for SEVEN weeks

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 1:25 PM August 6, 2021   
A puddle on King Street.

A puddle on King Street close to the source of the leak. - Credit: James Weeds

Families living in a seaside village are angry that a burst water pipe has been left to flood roads for nearly seven weeks.

The leak, in Winterton-on-Sea, was first noticed by resident Colin Jones at the end of June.

Mr Jones, 55, said: "I just can't believe that it has been going on for this amount of time.

"And the gallons and gallons of water that's just being wasted is ridiculous."

A puddle of water on King Street, Winterton-on-Sea

A puddle of water on King Street, Winterton-on-Sea. The water has been flowing from a burst water pipe on a private road close by. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr Jones, who has been a resident of The Loke in Winterton for 16 years, contacted the local water supplier and discovered the issue was yet unresolved due to the leak starting on private land.

"I've had to sweep the road several times a day, and the flies are starting to lay eggs.

"And it really smells."

Colin Jones standing by a sign reading "The Loke"

Resident of The Loke, Colin Jones, is angry the leak has been flowing for almost seven weeks. - Credit: James Weeds

Most Read

  1. 1 Gas worker on meter round stumbles on cannabis factory with 90 plants
  2. 2 Weekly fireworks making 'spectacular' return to seafront
  3. 3 Mum of teen killed in crash's heartache as council removes floral tributes
  1. 4 Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after crash
  2. 5 Live music returning to Great Yarmouth seafront
  3. 6 Two men found not guilty of rape of woman above Norfolk takeaway
  4. 7 Horror on A11 as drink driver ploughs into people causing terrible injuries
  5. 8 Free 'interview haircuts' for jobseekers in coastal town
  6. 9 Jailed in July: Drug dealing, knife crime and manslaughter
  7. 10 Police boss speaks out after spate of shocking deaths

Mr Jones's neighbour, James Talbot, owns a second home on The Loke and has also been affected. 

Mr Talbot bought the property before the first lockdown and stated that there were a few small damp spots on his living room wall at the time of purchase.

"But we've come back and it's far worse," Mr Talbot said.

James Talbot.

James Talbot's living room wall has an increased amount of damp since the leak began. - Credit: James Weeds

"We've bought dehumidifiers and opened all the windows to try and dry the house out.

"We're told to turn the taps off when cleaning our teeth to protect the environment, and yet there's hundred of gallons of water leaking under my doorstep."

The leak begins on a private road off of King Street and runs all the way down The Loke and ending up in the drain outside Winterton Post Office.

A drain cover.

The drain outside Winterton Post Office, where the leak ends. - Credit: James Weeds

A spokesperson for Essex & Suffolk Water said: "While it is not our pipe to repair and ultimately falls outside of our responsibility, we have offered to support them by carrying out that work as a contractor, should they all agree to that.

An exterior house wall with water running alongside it.

Water has been running from the leak in Winterton since the end of June. - Credit: James Weeds

"Alternatively, the residents can choose to source their own supplier.”

Councillor James Bensly said: "I am so disappointed in Essex and Suffolk Water.

"Yes, it is on a private road, but I believe Essex and Suffolk Water could quite easily fix the leak and then bill the occupants.

"To leave it running for this long when water is such a valuable resource is sickening."

With the wet weekend expected, Mr Jones has prepared sandbags to cope with the flow of water on The Loke. We have been unable to contact the landowner. 

A pot of damp on the wall.

Damp on Mr Talbot's wall. The water from the leak runs directly outside his living room wall. - Credit: James Weeds

A puddle outside a house.

The standing water down The Loke has started to become a haven for flies. - Credit: James Weeds

East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Patricia Holland, 83, was last seen at her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, at around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 24.

Norfolk Live

Man, 41, charged with Pat Holland's murder as human remains found

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Millie and Jack, two twenty-somethings.

The Empire Strikes Back - our review of the new indoor food market

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Mason, aged 46, was last seen on Friday at a campsite in Waxham.

Norfolk Live

Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Regent Road Great Yarmouth on Freedom Day

Covid on the coast: Record high for July but case numbers dipping

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus