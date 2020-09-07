Search

Village proposes webcam to tackle traffic chaos

PUBLISHED: 11:10 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 07 September 2020

A webcam showing queues has been suggested as a means to tackling traffic problems in Winterton. Picture: Liz Coates

A webcam showing queues has been suggested as a means to tackling traffic problems in Winterton. Picture: Liz Coates

A webcam showing queues and a blackboard advising drivers of waiting times could solve traffic problems in a seaside village.

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach of and dunes. Picture: Liz CoatesWinterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach of and dunes. Picture: Liz Coates

The suggestions, made at a meeting of Winterton Parish Council on August 26, follow a consultation held by councillors in the summer after complaints of bottlenecks and blockages caused by visitors parking on the streets, with one in particular - Beach Road, a narrow lane between the dunes - frequently clogged by cars taking people to see the seals.

The issue led last January to the introduction of new rules banning drivers from parking on the northern side of the road all year round.

Now the parish council is set to try using bollards to discourage visitors from parking at “sensitive” junctions in a bid to keep the roads clear. Chairman for the meeting, Mark Bobby, said the consultation day followed a meeting with police, highways officials and the car park owner.

Nigel Coe said: “There was a really good turnout. I was there four hours and somewhere between 120 and 150 people came. We asked people to jot their thoughts down and we had literally pages and pages of them, which shows the feeling in the village.

“We have got lots of ideas including a web cam possibly looking down towards the coastwatch hut to give people an idea of what the queue is like.”

MORE: ‘Not the best way to achieve a result’ - Nails found on seaside road notorious for parking problems

Mr Bobby proposed placing traffic cones at “sensitive” junctions when traffic was expected to be busy.

“It is a soft approach and it just marks the spots where we do not want them to park,” he said.

John Smithson said a blackboard set up at the entrance to the village telling drivers how long they could expect to wait for a space in the beach car park

could also be used.

Dawn Clegg told the meeting she had approached people who were parking on the pavements. “They just didn’t want to queue to get in the car park and they didn’t want to pay.

“I think people will just divert and park somewhere else. They do that anyway. Round the village green is getting really, really bad now.”

The unmarked junction at Winmer Avenue was a blackspot. “We’re really lucky we’ve not had a nasty accident,” she said.

There were chaotic scenes over Christmas 2017 when cars blocked the road and were driven over the pavement onto the dunes.

