Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

PUBLISHED: 10:08 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:02 19 November 2018

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

It’s set to be a cold week with the chance of sleet mixed in with scattered showers.

According to local forecaster Weatherquest, this week could see snow in some parts of the country with high ground and mountain tops most likely to see the white stuff.

For East Anglia it’s more likely to be a case of sleet or hail mixed in with showers hitting the region on Monday and Tuesday evening.

While Weatherquest said there is “virtually no risk” of any significant snow in the local area, they did say it is set to feel cold this week with lots of cloud and some blustery winds.

Temperatures on Monday aren’t expected to reach much higher than around 10C during the day and at night could dip as low as 2C inland with the possibility of some ground frost.

Tuesday is set to see frequent showers and fresh winds combined to make it feel “just above freezing”.

Wednesday and Thursday are due to see a few more spells of sunshine but will still feel fresh.

