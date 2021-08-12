Tourist commits to art after 'purifying' Broads Holiday

Published: 4:05 PM August 12, 2021

Michelle's Broads holiday with her husband provided her with the inspiration to paint. - Credit: Michelle Douglas

An artist from Wokingham has committed herself to a life of art after she fell in love with the Norfolk Broads on holiday.

Michelle Douglas, with her husband Steve, took a staycation on the Norfolk Broads after a turbulent year.

Michelle Douglas has been drawing and painting all her life - Credit: Michelle Douglas

Mrs Douglas, 49, said: "We were so glad to be getting away for a while.

The couple's past year had been exceptionally "heart-breaking".

Mr Douglas' father died in March, the couple had lost their dog in May, and Mrs Douglas was made redundant after her husband's company went into liquidation in June.

Mrs Douglas has been drawing and painting all her life, and said art had been "cathartic" during her hysterectomy.

The ferry Inn in Stokesby. - Credit: Michelle Douglas

"I found art allowed me to calm down and focus on something positive and beautiful," Mrs Douglas said.

On their trip, the couple stayed in Sprowston while touring during the day by boat.

"It was glorious weather and I sat on the boat top with Steve steering, which allowed me to sketch my little postcards of the wildlife and scenes," said Mrs Douglas.

"It was exactly what we needed.

"I wanted my postcards to show fleeting glimpses of cheery colours, wildlife and familiar scenes from a purifying pace of everyday life as I saw it on our holiday.

"So far I have finished 16 pictures but we took lots of photos.

Michelle found inspiration to paint from the stillness of the water. - Credit: Michelle Douglas

"When I need some quiet time I scroll through my phone, find another beautiful image from our holiday and make another pen and watercolour sketch."

Now that Mrs Douglas' has been made redundant, she hopes to make a sufficient living through art.

"I would love to find a gallery in Norfolk to market my cheerful little pen and wash postcards," Mrs Douglas added.

"Apart from anything else, this would prove an excellent excuse to keep coming back to the Norfolk Broads."

The artist was furloughed during the pandemic and kept busy by participating in an online illustration course.

Mrs Douglas wrote three children's books and drew the illustrations. If they are published, she intends to write more.

For more information, visit Michelle's Instagram.