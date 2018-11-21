Woman taken to hospital after three vehicle crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a three car RTC. Photo: SARS SARS

A woman was taken to hospital after a crash involving two cars and a van.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A volunteer paramedic from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) was first on the seen to the crash on the A143 Beccles Road, near Haddiscoe, at 7.04pm on Tuesday (November 20).

A Honda Accord and Ford Focus were involved in a collision with a Renault van and three motorists were treated at the scene.

A female patient had to be assisted from her vehicle by the SAR and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.

Debris blocked the road and a diversion was put in place. Norfolk Highways attended the scene to assist emergency services.

The road was reopened about 11pm.

None of the patients were believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries but a female patient were later taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston by ambulance.