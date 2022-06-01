News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Woman airlifted to hospital after injury on Norfolk Broads

Liz Coates

Published: 7:04 PM June 1, 2022
Woman airlifted to hospital after injury on Norfolk Broads

A woman with a serious ankle injury was transported to hospital by air ambulance with the help of multiple crews including Hemsby lifeboat. - Credit: Hemsby lifeboat

A fleet of emergency vehicles rushed to the aid of a woman who "snapped" her ankle jumping from a hire boat to the riverside.

The air ambulance, Bacton coastguard, the East of England ambulance and Hemsby Broads lifeboat were among those called to Ranworth Island at around 12.15pm on Wednesday, June 1.

A busy weekend at Ranworth staithe on the Norfolk Broads. Picture: James Bass

Ranworth was the scene of an emergency on June 1, 2022, when a woman sustained a serious ankle injury while mooring a boat. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2010

Dan Hurd, coxswain of Hemsby Lifeboat, said the woman had apparently landed awkwardly after jumping from the boat while mooring.

She had not fallen in the water but her ankle had "snapped" on impact and was described as "an open fracture".

She was given pain relief at the scene and taken by air ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

Mr Hurd said the lifeboat crew provided safety cover and helped with the transfer of the casualty.

One member of the crew also gave her partner a lift to his car in Wroxham.

