Woman, 26, faces court after failing to stop at crash

Liz Coates

Published: 12:29 PM May 24, 2021   
A woman has been arrested and charged after a crash in Cobholm Great Yarmouth

Police were called just after 8am on Saturday May 22 to reports of a collision between a Mazda and Range Rover in Cobholm. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman accused of leaving the scene of a crash had also been drink-driving, police have said.

Officers were called just after 8am on Saturday May 22 to reports of a collision between a Mazda and  Range Rover on Coronation Road in Cobholm.

The Mazda failed to stop at the scene; however, it was located a short time later on Mission Road, a few streets away.

The driver of the Mazda, Melissa Melville, aged 26 and of Mission Road in Great Yarmouth, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

She has since been charged with drink driving, failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic accident, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.

Melville has been released on police bail to appear at Norwich Magistrate’s Court on June 8.

