Search

Advanced search

Man in court over 'Incredible Hulk' attack on girlfriend

PUBLISHED: 06:36 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:36 28 November 2019

A woman has described how her boyfriend transformed into the Incredible Hulk during a violent attack Picture: Google Maps

A woman has described how her boyfriend transformed into the Incredible Hulk during a violent attack Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A woman has described how her boyfriend launched into a violent attack after taking drugs and accusing her of stealing his tobacco and pills.

Jake Day of Victoria Street, Great Yarmouth, heard written evidence from his former girlfriend when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday (November 27).

In a victim impact statement the woman described how she felt like "a poor defenceless child" at the hands of Day who threw her to the floor and punched her with clenched fists.

The 34-year-old admitted a charge of assault by beating on August 28.

Outlining the case Victoria Bastock said the couple had been in a relationship for around 13 months.

The girlfriend said he was usually "lovely, caring, and attentive" but was "highly strung" with a habit of getting angry about things which had nothing to do with him.

In the hours before the attack his mood seemed to have changed, she said.

When he came in at 2am he appeared confused and in the morning, while her mother and brother were round, he accused her of stealing his tobacco pouch and tablets.

He became aggressive and accused her of being "a bad girlfriend" the court heard, throwing her to the floor, smashing her against the wall and shouting - in a transformation described as being like the Incredible Hulk.

Afterwards her head was throbbing, but there were no lasting injuries.

In a statement read to the court, the victim said the relationship had been "good and bad."

She said Day was "like a lost soul" and that he had issues with drugs.

"He went from the man I fell in love with to someone I did not recognise," she said.

"Since the incident I have put it to the back of my mind.

"That day I felt like a poor defenceless child.

"My only option was to sit there and take it.

"If Jake had not taken the tablets this would not have happened," she said.

Mitigating Claire Edgeler said: "Because of the drug taking he has very little recollection."

She said her client felt "huge shame" and was "frightened" by his behaviour.

As a result he was "absolutely determined" to come off drugs.

Day was handed an 18 month community order with a requirement for a six month drug rehabilitation order and 25 rehabilitation activity days as well as a £90 surcharge.

Most Read

National retailer lodges plan for signage at former M&S store

The Marks and Spencer store in the town centre in Great Yarmouth which is closing and moving to the out of town Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: James Bass

When will Santa visit your street this Christmas?

The Great Yarmouth Lions' sleigh is taking its annual trip around the town, bringing Christmas joy to many children and adults alike. Picture: Lions Club

Man was stabbed in terrifying street brawl involving 20 people, court hears

A police cordon in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth after a brawl Picture: Liz Coates

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Taxi driver was six times legal limit for cocaine

A taxi driver was six times the legal limit for cocaine at 9.30am in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

National retailer lodges plan for signage at former M&S store

The Marks and Spencer store in the town centre in Great Yarmouth which is closing and moving to the out of town Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: James Bass

When will Santa visit your street this Christmas?

The Great Yarmouth Lions' sleigh is taking its annual trip around the town, bringing Christmas joy to many children and adults alike. Picture: Lions Club

Man was stabbed in terrifying street brawl involving 20 people, court hears

A police cordon in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth after a brawl Picture: Liz Coates

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Taxi driver was six times legal limit for cocaine

A taxi driver was six times the legal limit for cocaine at 9.30am in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Man in court over ‘Incredible Hulk’ attack on girlfriend

A woman has described how her boyfriend transformed into the Incredible Hulk during a violent attack Picture: Google Maps

Man was stabbed in terrifying street brawl involving 20 people, court hears

A police cordon in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth after a brawl Picture: Liz Coates

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Revealed: How much money each school in Norfolk has lost

Norfolk schools are facing a £29m funding shortfall, according to figures by the NEU. Picture: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists