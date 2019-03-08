Woman, 87, died from septic shock and wound infection, inquest hears

An 87-year-old woman died of septic shock from an infected fractured leg at a Norfolk hospital, an inquest heard. Pictured, the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Sonya Duncan Archant

An 87-year-old woman died of septic shock from an infected fractured leg at a Norfolk hospital, an inquest heard this morning.

Barbara Walpole, from Ludham, Great Yarmouth, died on Thursday, June 27, at the James Paget Hospital (JPH) after suffering a fracture to her leg bone.

Her medical cause of death was given by consultant anaesthetist Dr Karl Heinz Blenk as septic shock die to a wound infection from a fractured neck of the femur, as well as chronic pulmonary disease and congestive artery failure.

The retiree, who lived at Willow Way, Ludham, was identified by Katie Green, from the JPH on Tuesday, July 2.

Miss Walpole's daughter Ann Driscoll, said her mother was born on April 21, 1932 in West Ham, Forest Gate.

At the inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court this morning, (Wednesday, July 3), senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest to take place on Friday, October 18.