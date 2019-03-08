Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman, 87, died from septic shock and wound infection, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 11:23 04 July 2019

An 87-year-old woman died of septic shock from an infected fractured leg at a Norfolk hospital, an inquest heard. Pictured, the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Sonya Duncan

An 87-year-old woman died of septic shock from an infected fractured leg at a Norfolk hospital, an inquest heard. Pictured, the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Archant

An 87-year-old woman died of septic shock from an infected fractured leg at a Norfolk hospital, an inquest heard this morning.

Barbara Walpole, from Ludham, Great Yarmouth, died on Thursday, June 27, at the James Paget Hospital (JPH) after suffering a fracture to her leg bone.

You may also want to watch:

Her medical cause of death was given by consultant anaesthetist Dr Karl Heinz Blenk as septic shock die to a wound infection from a fractured neck of the femur, as well as chronic pulmonary disease and congestive artery failure.

The retiree, who lived at Willow Way, Ludham, was identified by Katie Green, from the JPH on Tuesday, July 2.

Miss Walpole's daughter Ann Driscoll, said her mother was born on April 21, 1932 in West Ham, Forest Gate.

At the inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court this morning, (Wednesday, July 3), senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest to take place on Friday, October 18.

Most Read

Congratulations! Another national name signs up to new store at retail park

The lastest announcement means Gapton Hall is almost fully let Picture: House PR

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth to give away free tacos

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth will be giving away free tacos on July 4 2019. Photo: Archant

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police arrested the man in Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Congratulations! Another national name signs up to new store at retail park

The lastest announcement means Gapton Hall is almost fully let Picture: House PR

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth to give away free tacos

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth will be giving away free tacos on July 4 2019. Photo: Archant

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police arrested the man in Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Woman, 87, died from septic shock and wound infection, inquest hears

An 87-year-old woman died of septic shock from an infected fractured leg at a Norfolk hospital, an inquest heard. Pictured, the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Council warns over dangerous caterpillars on coastal path

Brown-tail moth caterpillar. Photo: Wiki/Noushka31

Roadworks cause traffic disruption in Yarmouth

The A149 Caister Road and Jellicoe Road junction in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.

‘What we encountered horrified me’ - Former Yarmouth resident dismayed over seafront litter

Litter strewn along Great Yarmouth seafront on June 29, 2019. Picture: Jamie Blackstone.

Weather Watch: Prolonged dry spell could cause concern

Holidaymakers enjoy the warm weather at Sea Palling beach Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists