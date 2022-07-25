Woman dies in sea off Winterton

Lifeboats from Hemsby, Caister, the all-weather and inshore boats from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

A woman has died in the sea off Winterton in Norfolk.

Lifeboats from Hemsby, Caister, the all-weather and inshore boats from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston as well as a coastguard helicopter were called to search for a missing person at about midday on Sunday (July 24).

Captain Lindsey Wigmore, lifeboat operations manager of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, said that after several hours of searching the body of the woman was found in the sea at about 6pm.

He said: "It was not the outcome we were hoping for."