'I was in a dark place' - Woman 'saved' by messages on town's pier

A woman who was on the brink of taking her own life says she was saved after she noticed the messages of love which had been put up around Gorleston's pier.

Last year Shani Platten decided she wanted to do something to help those who are struggling.

And she came up with the idea to engrave positive quotes onto plastic plaques to hang them around then town's pier - a spot where many come to reflect.

But the 34-year-old did had no idea just how much of an impact these words of kindness would have.

Shani Platten put up 50 positive signs around Gorleston's pier. - Credit: Shani Platten

She said: "I made about 50 and I put them on the railings from the pier hotel, right around the pier and back again.

"On one of the signs I listed all of the numbers of the different places they could call if they felt they were in trouble.

"I didn't do any of this for recognition. I’m just glad that they are actually helping people.

"You can't imagine being in that place; feeling like you don't want to go on."

Since then, the mother-of-two has had many kind messages thanking her for her efforts but last week, [Friday, January 14] she discovered the little bits of plastic had actually saved a life.

A person wrote: "I just wanted to say a massive thank you. I saw that you make the positive signs on the pier. I was in a really dark place.

"I stood there and out of the corner of my eye I saw it shine because the light hit it. I got curious and read them.

"They really did save my life so I can't thank you enough."

Mrs Platten, who moved recently moved from Gorleston to Blundeston, added: "I cried my eyes out as I read that message.

"It was very overwhelming and took me back a little bit.

"Although my intentions were to get it out there and help someone, you don’t expect to get those messages and to be told it actually did help somebody - it is amazing."

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

