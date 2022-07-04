News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Lifeboat crew rescues woman from Great Yarmouth river

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:11 PM July 4, 2022
Updated: 9:13 PM July 4, 2022
A woman was rescued by a lifeboat crew after she went into the River Yare near Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth

A woman was rescued by a lifeboat crew after she went into the River Yare near Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A woman has been rescued by lifeboat crews from a river in Great Yarmouth.

Emergency services were called at 6.49pm on Monday evening (July 4) to reports a woman had got into the River Yare near Haven Bridge on Steam Mill Lane.

A large multi-agency response saw police, fire, ambulance, coastguard and the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI lifeboat called to the scene.

Woman enters water near Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth

A large emergency services response attended the scene, including police, coastguard, fire, ambulance and lifeboat crews - Credit: Anthony Carroll

People could be seen watching from both sides of the river as the incident unfolded.

The woman was seen to have been rescued by the lifeboat crew and was been taken to safety by about 8pm.

Norfolk Police reminded people of the dangers of entering the river at this location due to the strong currents.

If you need help and support, call NHS 111 and select option 2 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours, 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

