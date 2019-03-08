Video

WATCH: Woman who had been drinking rescued from river

A woman who had been drinking had to be rescued from the River Bure in Great Yarmouth on Monday night. Picture: Submitted Archant

A woman who had been drinking had to be dragged out of the water after she got into difficulties in the River Bure, Great Yarmouth.

The woman believed to be in her 40s became trapped between a boat and the river wall at around 6.30pm on Monday, April 8.

A video of the incident, which took place near to the White Swan pub, shows a man on a boat clinging onto the woman.

Two other members of the public threw a rubber ring into the water to help with her rescue.

Crews from the coastguard rescue team in Gorleston were called out at 6.38pm.

Two crew members can be seen dragging the woman out of the river onto the lifeboat.

A spokesman for Gorleston coastguard said the woman was very cold and in shock.

The spokesman said she had been drinking and was given medical attention before being passed into the care of the ambulance service who took her to the James Paget University Hospital.