'I wonder if I can find that hotel?' - Woman's 5,000 mile trip to stay in Yesterday movie location

An American movie fan was so captivated by the location and scenery in her new favourite film she flew nearly 5,000 miles to experience them for herself.

And this week Dawn Walker from Seattle declared Gorleston and its landmark Pier Hotel as every bit as amazing as they are in the Beatles' inspired rom-com Yesterday, shot by stellar director Danny Boyle.

Mrs Walker left her husband and two grown-up children to take the trip, having never travelled alone before on the eve of her milestone 50th birthday.

And this week she was posing for pictures in the exact same spot where hero Jack (Himesh Patel) wows the crowds in a spectacular rooftop concert scene peopled by more than 6,000 local extras.

She said it was a line in a Dixie Chicks song that made her take the plunge.

"There is a song called Ready to Run," she said.

"And there is a line in it that says 'I will buy you a ticket to anywhere'.

"I had taken this week off for my birthday and I was going to stay in Seattle but I thought 'I can buy a ticket to anywhere.'

"Then I thought 'where could I go if I could go anywhere?'

"I had just seen the film Yesterday and I thought 'I wonder if I can find that hotel?'

"The movie made out it was in Suffolk but I found it and e-mailed the hotel here and asked how to get from Heathrow and they told me what to get and I got here on Saturday.

And, just like Danny Boyle, she has fallen in love with the seaside gem.

"This place is amazing. The ocean and the beach are beautiful.

"I came half way around the world to celebrate by birthday in a hotel I saw in a movie.

Film director Danny Boyle, right, speaks to the 6000 extras on Gorleston beach during filming, introducing two actors, Himesh Patel, the singer, and his manager played by Joel Fry (in green). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Film director Danny Boyle, right, speaks to the 6000 extras on Gorleston beach during filming, introducing two actors, Himesh Patel, the singer, and his manager played by Joel Fry (in green). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I love the movie and I love Lily James, and the story is so cute.

"It is such a sweet love story.

"Whoever scouted the hotel did a beautiful job.

"I am having the time of my life."

Actor Hamesh Patel as Jack the singer in action during filming on Gorleston beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Actor Hamesh Patel as Jack the singer in action during filming on Gorleston beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"It is so empowering, and just so fun."

Mrs Walker has so far visited the "amazing" Time and Tide Museum in Great Yarmouth and has been promised a guided tour of all the key movie locations in Gorleston by hotel owner Ian Scott.

The software engineer for Alaska Air hailed the efforts of staff at the Pier who were doing everything they could to make her trip a success.

"I feel I can travel the whole world now," she said.

Yesterday was filmed in multiple locations around East Anglia, with Gorleston playing a starring role.

The seaside town, now feted worldwide by Danny Boyle, is enjoying a boost thanks to the exposure.

An East Anglian premiere was staged at the Palace in the high street with singer Ed Sheeran joining a star-studded guest list.



