Mum's desperate search to find out how she contracted lethal disease

Julie Jackman is appealing to former work colleagues in Great Yarmouth in a bid to identify where she was exposed to lethal asbestos Picture: Julie Jackman Archant

A dying woman has launched an emotional appeal to former colleagues to help find out where she was exposed to the deadly asbestos which is killing her.

Julie Jackman, from Bradwell, is suffering from mesothelioma - a cancer of the lining of the lungs most commonly associated with exposure to asbestos dust and fibres while working decades ago.

The 62-year-old worked for a number of companies across Great Yarmouth, and has asked specialist lawyers to investigate the illness which looks set to claim her life.

Mrs Jackman, nee Fryer, was handed the bombshell diagnosis last year after she became increasingly short of breath.

She said: "It was devastating to find out I was suffering from mesothelioma, and it has had such a huge impact on my life.

"I struggle to do so many things that I used to love, and I know my family find it distressing to see me in pain.

"It was a shock to discover that this all could have been caused by exposure to asbestos where I worked and I am desperate for any former work colleagues to come forward so that I may get the answers I need."

Rosemary Giles, from law firm Irwin Mitchell representing Julie, said: "This is such a terrible disease that has affected the lives of so many people.

"In Julie's case, she has worked for several employers where she could have been exposed to asbestos and we urge anyone to come forward that may have information.

"While nothing can change what has happened, we are determined to get the answers Julie is looking for before it's too late."

After leaving school at the age of 15, Mrs Jackman worked as a bakery assistant for Matthes in Gorleston from 1972 to 1973, working in "an old factory."

She then went on to work for Johnson and Sons Limited in Yarmouth as a machinist between 1973 and 1976.

For a short while in 1976/1977, she worked as a machinist at Yarmouth Stores, which had the same owner as Johnson and Sons Limited.

Between 1977 and 1983, she worked for lingerie manufacturers Bejoss Limited, doing overlocking work.

She described both workplaces as factories and believed she may have been exposed to asbestos during her time there.

She is married to Terence and mother to Jordan.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rosemary Giles on 01223 791810 or at Rosemary.Giles@IrwinMitchell.com.