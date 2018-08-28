Search

Road closed as woman taken to hospital by air ambulance

PUBLISHED: 09:55 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:55 28 November 2018

A woman was taken to hospital following a collision in Gorleston Picture: Google Maps

A road in Gorleston was closed after the air ambulance was called to help a woman who had a medical episode at the wheel of her car.

Emergency services were called to Long Lane in Gorleston at the junction with Selwyn Road this morning, Wednesday, at 7.51am.

Police remain at the scene and the woman has been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital by air ambulance.

A spokesman said the car had left the road and collided with a hedge.

