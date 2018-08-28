Woman who had struggled with anxiety took her own life in Great Yarmouth, inquest hears

A 45-year-old woman who had struggled with anxiety and depression took her own life in Great Yarmouth, an inquest has heard.

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Natalie Payton died on July 16 last year at Market Gates Shopping Centre in the town.

The inquest at Norfolk Coroners Court heard on Thursday (January 31) that Ms Payton had a history of anxiety and depression going back to 2012.

In August that year, she had given up her job as a receptionist, the inquest heard.

The inquest heard that she went through a stressful time over a couple of years.

A psychiatrist had diagnosed Ms Payton,originally from Kettering in Northamptonshire, with “mixed anxiety and depression”.

In May 2018 she was referred to an urgent care and assessment team in Northamptonshire.

She tried different types of medication which she did not find beneficent, the inquest heard.

She saw the team on a weekly basis as she was living with her mother in Norfolk.

A statement from the mother, Ann Grey, was read to the inquest.

She said that the love of her daughter’s life was Lizzie, a west highland terrier.

She also said that her daughter was an “independent woman who took too much pressure on herself”.

The inquest heard that Ms Payton had worked as a sales executive before leaving the job because of stress, instead taking a job as a receptionist.

In 2016 Mrs Grey moved to Norfolk and two years later her daughter moved there to live with her mother, the inquest was told.

Mrs Grey said: “What a waste of a beautiful life. My heart is broken. I am devastated.”

On July 16 last year Ms Payton had gone shopping for shorts with her mother in Great Yarmouth, the inquest heard.

Police were called later that morning after it was reported a woman had fallen from a town centre building.

Assistant Coroner for Norfolk, Johanna Thompson, said that Ms Payton took her own life by jumping.

The coroner then expressed her sincere condolences to Ms Payton’s family.

“I am sorry for your loss. It is obviously a very difficult time for everyone,” she said.