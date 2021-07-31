Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer winner to appear in Gorleston cabaret show

Published: 5:09 PM July 31, 2021

The night includes performances by Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer winner, Matt Edwards and John Archer, the first man to fool Penn and Teller on TV. - Credit: Wonder Cabaret

A recently renovated seaside venue in Gorleston is hosting a special cabaret show which will feature a Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer winner.

After the success of its May show, Wonder Cabaret will be returning to the Ocean Room.

The show is a mixture of comedy, magic and music, promising an "ultimate night out for all ages".

Wonder Cabaret is providing a night of magic, music and comedy at Ocean Room. - Credit: Wonder Cabaret

Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer act Matt Edwards will be co-headlining the event with John Archer, the very first man to fool Penn and Teller on their hit TV show Fool Us.

Local acts such as Carla Balls will also be performing at the event.

The event will be a seated event with table service to allow the audience to relax and enjoy a night of live entertainment.

Matt Edwards won over Ant and Dec with his tequila routine on Britain's Got Talent. - Credit: Wonder Cabaret

The next performance is on Thursday, August 5 with the doors opening at 7pm.

To book or find out more information visit the Wonder Cabaret website at www.wondercabaret.co.uk or call the Ocean Room on 01493 667890.

Wonder Cabaret will be providing a night of music, magic and comedy at Ocean Room in Gorleston. - Credit: Wonder Cabaret

Wonder Cabaret is returning to Gorleston's Ocean Room after its successful debut in May 2021. - Credit: Wonder Cabaret



