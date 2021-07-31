Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer winner to appear in Gorleston cabaret show
- Credit: Wonder Cabaret
A recently renovated seaside venue in Gorleston is hosting a special cabaret show which will feature a Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer winner.
After the success of its May show, Wonder Cabaret will be returning to the Ocean Room.
The show is a mixture of comedy, magic and music, promising an "ultimate night out for all ages".
Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer act Matt Edwards will be co-headlining the event with John Archer, the very first man to fool Penn and Teller on their hit TV show Fool Us.
Local acts such as Carla Balls will also be performing at the event.
The event will be a seated event with table service to allow the audience to relax and enjoy a night of live entertainment.
The next performance is on Thursday, August 5 with the doors opening at 7pm.
To book or find out more information visit the Wonder Cabaret website at www.wondercabaret.co.uk or call the Ocean Room on 01493 667890.