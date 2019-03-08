Resurfacing work on Great Yarmouth path to disrupt traffic

Resurfacing work on a path in Great Yarmouth will begin next week.

The work, starting on March 25, is required to correct defects found in the finished surfacing on the shared use pedestrian and cycle path along and near Trafalgar Road.

It will consist of resurfacing sections of the path along the road’s south side, as well as pavement on the western side of Marine Parade between Trafalgar Road and Trafalgar Square.

From March 25 to April 1 traffic restrictions will be in place:

• One way traffic on Trafalgar Road, eastbound only, from Nelson Road Central to Marine Parade,

• Left turn only out of Russell Road and the northern arm of Apsley Road onto Trafalgar Road; right turn only from the southern arm of Apsley Road onto Trafalgar Road,

• No entry from Marine Parade to Trafalgar Road,

• Prohibition of parking on Trafalgar Road between Nelson Road Central and Marine Parade.