Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Resurfacing work on Great Yarmouth path to disrupt traffic

PUBLISHED: 12:21 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 19 March 2019

Resurfacing works on the pedestrian and cycle path on Trafalgar Road in Great Yarmouth are to begin on March 25.

Resurfacing works on the pedestrian and cycle path on Trafalgar Road in Great Yarmouth are to begin on March 25.

Archant

Resurfacing work on a path in Great Yarmouth will begin next week.

The work, starting on March 25, is required to correct defects found in the finished surfacing on the shared use pedestrian and cycle path along and near Trafalgar Road.

It will consist of resurfacing sections of the path along the road’s south side, as well as pavement on the western side of Marine Parade between Trafalgar Road and Trafalgar Square.

From March 25 to April 1 traffic restrictions will be in place:

• One way traffic on Trafalgar Road, eastbound only, from Nelson Road Central to Marine Parade,

• Left turn only out of Russell Road and the northern arm of Apsley Road onto Trafalgar Road; right turn only from the southern arm of Apsley Road onto Trafalgar Road,

• No entry from Marine Parade to Trafalgar Road,

• Prohibition of parking on Trafalgar Road between Nelson Road Central and Marine Parade.

Most Read

Police, dogs and drone involved in ‘ongoing operation’ in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

Pedestrian suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in seafront collision with people carrier

Police launch an appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Two men arrested following armed police raids in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

Sex offender jailed for six years as judge praises ‘courageous’ victim

Peter Seymour was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Most Read

Police, dogs and drone involved in ‘ongoing operation’ in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

Pedestrian suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in seafront collision with people carrier

Police launch an appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Two men arrested following armed police raids in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

Sex offender jailed for six years as judge praises ‘courageous’ victim

Peter Seymour was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Dramatic moment car destroyed by fire in suspected arson attack

A man in his 20s was arrested for suspected arson after a car was set on fire in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17) Picture: Submitted

Resurfacing work on Great Yarmouth path to disrupt traffic

Resurfacing works on the pedestrian and cycle path on Trafalgar Road in Great Yarmouth are to begin on March 25.

‘The council should not be selling school land for building ’ - anger over homes plan for playing field

Norfolk County Council wants to build 19 homes on the lower section of the John Grant School's playing field Picture: Google Maps

Great deals on old English roses and petunias

Chelsea Flower Show style roses Pictuer: Enjoy Gardening More

Access and environment key issues for new Norfolk coastal charity

The Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. includes the cliffs between Overstrand and Cromer. Photo: Simon Finlay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists