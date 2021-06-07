News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Demolition teams on site at fire-hit care home

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 1:39 PM June 7, 2021   
Abbeville Lodge is being demolished Acle New Road Yarmouth

Relief is on the way for residents living near a fire-hit care home. - Credit: Liz Coates

Relief is on the way for people living near a derelict care home as demolition teams move in.

Abbeville Lodge in Acle New Road, Great Yarmouth, has seen a string of fires since it closed two years ago, leading to safety fears among worried neighbours who have been calling for it to be taken down.

Residents in School Road Back were evacuated on Wednesday (June 2) after fire tore through the building in the early hours for the third time in 12 months.

Fire at Abbeville Lodge Acle New Road Great Yarmouth

The number of fires at a derelict care home in Great Yarmouth is prompting angry calls for something to be done. - Credit: Nicola Davis

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the building would be cleared "shortly" and that it was poised to take enforcement action if the owner did not do the work.

On Monday (June 7) a team from Mitchell Demolition was on site.

Fire at Abbeville Lodge Acle New Road Great Yarmouth

Near neighbours are raising concerns about the alarming number of fires at the former Abbeville care home in Acle New Road. - Credit: Liz Coates

A spokesman said the work to clear the buildings would likely take seven to ten days.

He said people who lived nearby had approached the team and shared their relief that the buildings were coming down.

You may also want to watch:

One woman said living with the derelict care home on her doorstep was "a constant worry" with overhanging trees, power lines, parked cars, and fencing adding to concerns the fires could spread to family homes putting lives at risk.

Following the blaze a man was arrested for criminal damage and arson endangering life, fraud and forgery.

Most Read

  1. 1 Schools in 'precarious' Covid outbreak situation, teaching leader warns
  2. 2 Shop likely to be shut for months after blaze
  3. 3 Covid rates rise in parts of region - but hospital cases remain low
  1. 4 Revealed: The school academy chains paying bosses over £150k a year
  2. 5 Police stop overloaded cars and driver who ran a red light in front of them
  3. 6 Bookings flooding in as pubs prepare for Euros amid restriction uncertainty
  4. 7 Tributes for 'exceptional' doctor who set up pain clinic on coast
  5. 8 Pub unveils 42ft mural showing sporting triumph ahead of Euros
  6. 9 Your top Great Yarmouth chippies to visit on National Fish and Chip Day
  7. 10 Families enjoy return of seafront fun park
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A busy seafront in Great Yarmouth over the May bank holiday weekend.

Gallery

Birdseye picture shows a busy Yarmouth over bank holiday weekend

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The scene in King Street, Great Yarmouth, on Thursday night after a fire broke out in the Cex shop.

Norfolk Live | Video

Drone footage of seven-hour fire which caused 'extensive damage' to shop

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
marine parade

Man glassed and police called to large fight over bank holiday

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
fire crews

Norfolk Live | Video

Fire crews battling shop blaze in Great Yarmouth

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus