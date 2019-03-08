All you need to know about diversions and road closures ahead of Matalan junction changes

The traffic lights at Matalan/Station Road are being taken out to cut queues in the area Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A major project to reduce queueing at a problem junction gets underway later this month.

The changes focus on the Matalan/Station Road junction close to Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth where drivers meet two sets of traffic lights adding to jams.

As well as making the area more pedestrian and cyclist friendly the lights at Matalan will be removed and right turn lanes added to keep traffic moving and cut the time taken to exit the car park.

Under the package a new toucan crossing, zebra crossing, and cycle lanes will be added, and a relocated bus stop on Southtown Road will make it easier for buses to re-join traffic lanes into town.

The works are scheduled to take eight weeks and will require a raft of traffic management measures.

At the same time the Environment Agency is working on a flood defence scheme at Bollard Quay at the southern end of Southtown Road where there will be temporary traffic lights.

Businesses will be open as usual and diversion routes will be signposted.

During the roadworks which start on September 23 there will be:

-Full closure of Station Road at its junction with Southtown Road.

-Southtown Road closed to southbound traffic except access to Matalan, Farmfoods and Pasta Foods (although beyond the Station Road junction traffic will flow both ways).

-A right turn ban for vehicles exiting Southtown Road onto Bridge Road and for vehicles entering from Pasteur Road.

-A right turn ban for vehicles exiting Mill Road onto Pasteur Road and for vehicles entering from Bridge Road.

-At the southern end of Southtown Road - temporary two-way lights for Environment Agency works.

-First bus company will be running an altered service along this route for the duration of these works.

The scheme will also provide new on-carriageway cycle lanes on Southtown Road to tie-in with existing facilities, a new access to Plevna Terrace, and carriageway resurfacing throughout the area.

Some £615,000.00 has been secured from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership's Local Growth Fund, plus £61,000 from local contributions.

The proposals are part of the wider Transport for Great Yarmouth (TfGY) programme of projects, which aim to transform transport in the area over the next few years.