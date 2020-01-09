Search

Overseas stars fly in for Indoor Bowls championship action

PUBLISHED: 16:04 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 09 January 2020

Greg Harlow and Beverley Polatinsky taking part at the World Indoor Bowls Championships at Potters Resort. Picture: Dom Hemp.

Greg Harlow and Beverley Polatinsky taking part at the World Indoor Bowls Championships at Potters Resort. Picture: Dom Hemp.

© Photowizards - Dom Hemp

Bowls stars from around the world are set for 17 days of thrilling competition as this year's World Indoor Bowls Championships officially get underway.

Beverley Polatinsky taking part at the World Indoor Bowls Championships at Potters Resort. Picture: Dom Hemp.Beverley Polatinsky taking part at the World Indoor Bowls Championships at Potters Resort. Picture: Dom Hemp.

The tournament begins on Friday (January 10) at Potters Resort, with five world titles will be claimed between now and January 26.

Players from New Zealand, Hong Kong, Australia, South Africa, Israel and Canada have flown in to take on the best of Britain and Ireland.

The most coveted crown in indoor bowls is the Open Singles - and world number two Greg Harlow is relishing the opportunity to go head-to-head with overseas talent.

He said: "I think the crowd enjoy watching overseas players because they only get a few chances a year to witness them."

Day tickets start from as little as £5 per person per day while a two night world bowls break starts from £219 per person based on standard bungalow accommodation.

The 2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships are organised by the World Bowls Tour and sponsored by Just.

For information on Potters Resort or to book call Potters Reservations Team on 0333 3207 497 or visit www.pottersholidays.com















Ten things that have changed in Great Yarmouth in the last decade

Great Yarmouth 10 year challenge. Picture: Google Streetview

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Norfolk duo set for stardom on Couples Come Dine With Me

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

Costa to open 24-hour cafe in Great Yarmouth

A Costa cafe in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury.

‘Beautiful and loving’ 18-year-old died in crash after losing control of car

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

