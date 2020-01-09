Overseas stars fly in for Indoor Bowls championship action

Greg Harlow and Beverley Polatinsky taking part at the World Indoor Bowls Championships at Potters Resort. Picture: Dom Hemp. © Photowizards - Dom Hemp

Bowls stars from around the world are set for 17 days of thrilling competition as this year's World Indoor Bowls Championships officially get underway.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beverley Polatinsky taking part at the World Indoor Bowls Championships at Potters Resort. Picture: Dom Hemp. Beverley Polatinsky taking part at the World Indoor Bowls Championships at Potters Resort. Picture: Dom Hemp.

The tournament begins on Friday (January 10) at Potters Resort, with five world titles will be claimed between now and January 26.

Players from New Zealand, Hong Kong, Australia, South Africa, Israel and Canada have flown in to take on the best of Britain and Ireland.

You may also want to watch:

The most coveted crown in indoor bowls is the Open Singles - and world number two Greg Harlow is relishing the opportunity to go head-to-head with overseas talent.

He said: "I think the crowd enjoy watching overseas players because they only get a few chances a year to witness them."

Day tickets start from as little as £5 per person per day while a two night world bowls break starts from £219 per person based on standard bungalow accommodation.

The 2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships are organised by the World Bowls Tour and sponsored by Just.

For information on Potters Resort or to book call Potters Reservations Team on 0333 3207 497 or visit www.pottersholidays.com















