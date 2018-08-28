Mystery jacket raises £2,500 for local charity
PUBLISHED: 09:03 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 01 February 2019
© Photowizards - Dom Hemp
A cream jacket raised £2,500 for a local charity at the recent World Indoor Bowls championships in a Norfolk seaside village.
Spectators attending the event, which ran from January 11 to 27 at Potters Resort in Hopton, had entered a competition to guess the style of jacket worn by the resort’s director, Judy Potter, at the open singles final.
Mrs Potter is known for her beautiful collection of jackets - and she wore a different jacket every day she attended the live bowls action.
The jacket she wore at the final on Sunday, January 27, was cream, as guessed correctly by Carol Selwyn from Cromer, who won a weekend break for two at the resort.
Tickets sold throughout the championships raised £2,500 for the Potters Friends Foundation, a charity supporting worthy causes in the local community, in memory of Brian Potter MBE.
Mrs Potter said: “This year’s Championships were a huge success and it never ceases to amaze me just how generous our guests and spectators are when it comes to supporting charity. A massive thank you to everyone who came along to watch the Championships and support the Potters Friends Foundation.”