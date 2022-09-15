East coast powerlifters on top of the world after representing GB

Michelle Vettese and Katie Cornish finished first and second in their respective categories. - Credit: Mick Howes

Powerlifters from the east coast have shone on the world stage after representing their country for the first ever time.

Katie Cornish and Michelle Vettese finished second and first in their respective categories.

Friends for more than 20 years, Katie Cornish and Michelle Vettese made their debuts at the 2022 World Powerlifting Championships that were held in Manchester over five days last week.

Competing in different categories, they took on top international opponents at the prestigious contest that attracted 900 competitors throughout the week.

Michelle Vettese and Katie Cornish with their medals at the Mammoth Power Gym in Lowestoft.

The two powerlifters were all smiles as they returned back to their homes in Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, in style.

For the competition saw them produce personal bests, a British record, world record and leave triumphant with medals as they finished first and second in their respective categories.

Having met as students at the former Oriel High School in Gorleston, the mothers-of-two had both secured their place at the championships after success in the British Powerlifting Union qualifiers.

Michelle Vettese and Katie Cornish finished first and second in their respective categories.

Mrs Cornish, 41 - who trains at Mammoth Power Gym in Lowestoft - had reached the world finals by bench pressing 72.5kg and deadlifting 132kg at the British Championships in May.

Mrs Vettese, 40 - who is coached by Mrs Cornish - had also qualified for the worlds after success at the British Championships.

With both powerlifters reaching the worlds after finishing in the top three in their respective categories, competitors from India, America and Ireland were among those battling it out last week.

Michelle Vettese and Katie Cornish finished first and second in their respective categories.

Mrs Vettese, who competed in the Raw Full Power U60kg masters one weight section for those aged 40 to 45, said she was "thrilled" with her achievements.

She said: "I had to do squat, bench and deadlift, you get three lifts on each of these, and you max out on the third lift.

"I walked away with a British record for the squat, a world record for bench, and came first in my category as world champion 2022."

During six-and-a-half hours of competition, Mrs Vettese - who had weighed in at 58.7kg on the day - lifted 112.5kg in the squat, which was a British record; a world record 62.5kg in the bench and a dead lift of 132.5kg that saw her total 307.5kg which she lifted on the day.

Mrs Vettese, who runs the Gym Vettese fitness app, added: "I am still buzzing from it.

"Although we train, compete and accompanied one another, Katie is my coach and we take part in completely separate categories.

"We've been on the same journey, as this was our GB debut and our first time at the world championships - and we are helping to put Great Yarmouth on the map.

Katie Cornish and Michelle Vettese were part of the A/BPU British team.

"I only started powerlifting three years ago, and competed for the first time last year.

"It’s a really good sport to get involved in - if I can do it, anyone can."

Competing in the bench press and deadlift in the under 75kg masters one weight section, Mrs Cornish came second overall.

After weighing in at 72.5kg on the day, in the U75kg M1 category, she achieved 70kg in the bench and 140kg deadlift.

Mrs Cornish said: "We've been through all the build up together, but I did better in the British championships and was hoping to bench 75kg.

"But after nine hours of competition and a long while building up, it is what it is - after a lot of hard work."

Michelle Vettese and Katie Cornish with their medals at the Mammoth Power Gym in Lowestoft.

Mrs Cornish - who runs Kt Coaching and sports massage - goes to the gym three or four times a week and as a powerlifting coach and sports therapist, she hopes that she has inspired the female powerlifters she coaches and trains at Mammoth Power Gym in Lowestoft.

Mrs Cornish said her appearance at the world championships was a tribute to Daniel Willgoss, who had inspired her to get into powerlifting back in 2018 at the Mammoth Power Gym, he used to run.

She recalled: "I started competing in 2019 but then suffered a bicep tear.

"That led to some time off, but it also allowed me to build the powerlifting team and coach.

"I would like to become a referee for the federation in the future.

"Since the qualifiers both of us been training really hard for these world championships - pretty much since last year."

The AWPC world championships will be held in Miami, USA next year.

For further details, or to find put more about powerlifting, visit the Kt Coaching & Sports Massage Facebook page, the Gym Vettese website and the Mammoth Power Gym Facebook page.