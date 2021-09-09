'Connected through grief' - Village's tribute to teenager

Published: 6:30 AM September 9, 2021

Jessica Collins, 14, took her own life in 2016. The Yarnbombers have displayed new postbox toppers raising awareness for Child Suicide. - Credit: Submitted

An emotional tribute has been created by a group of anonymous knitters in memory of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life.

A postbox in Hopton, home of the secret knitting group the Yarnbombers, has been decorated with knitted coverings containing the logo for The Jessica Collins Child Suicide Awareness Foundation.

Jessica Collins was a resident of Hopton when she took her own life in 2016.

She was 14 years old.

The Jessica Collins Child Suicide Awareness Page logo. Photo: Lee-Anne Collins - Credit: Archant

Jessica's mother, Lee-Anne Collins, 37, said: "I think what the Yarnbombers have done is absolutely incredible.

"Not just the fact that they're raising awareness, but all the work they do. They just bring smiles to people's faces with the work they do.

"The past five years have been tough. But I have an amazing husband and two amazing children.

"I am passionate about raising awareness for child suicide specifically.

"There are so many children taking their own lives and it's just not spoken about.

"Some people don't want to talk about it and that's understandable.

"But we've got to talk about it.

"Talking about it and asking our children, our family, our friends how they are really feeling might just save a life."

The knitted topper is to raise awareness of child suicide. - Credit: Supplied

The Yarnbombers, which has 37 members, began the project at the start of the year.

The "bomb" was put on display on the corner of Old Church Road and Coast Road in Hopton on Tuesday.

The tribute coincides with World Suicide Prevention Week and World Suicide Prevention Day on Friday, September 10.

A spokesperson for Yarnbombers said: "Some of our members have lost children and we connected through shared grief.

"If it raises awareness and saves one person, it was worth putting up.

"This one is close to our heart because Jessica Collins lived opposite to the location of one of our bombs."

The "bomb" by the secret kitting group, the Yarnbombers, depicts the logo of The Jessica Collins Child Suicide Awareness Foundation. - Credit: Supplied

To make a donation to Papyrus - a charity which raises awareness of child suicide - visit their website.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.