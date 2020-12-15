Create your own DIY Christmas wreath for free at community garden

Published: 3:59 PM December 15, 2020

People at a workshop being staged at Community Roots in Great Yarmouth have been enjoying making traditional Christmas wreaths - this year's must-have decoration for the festive front door. - Credit: Community Roots/MIND

This year, more than any other, your front door is not dressed for Christmas without one.

And help is at hand for anyone that wants to have a go at making their own DIY showstopper wreath but doesn't know where to start.

Norfolk and Waveney Mind is running free wreath-making workshops at its Community Roots gardening project in Southtown.

Participants use willow and greenery grown at the garden to weave the home-brightening decorations, along with traditional materials like holly and pine cones.

Hot drinks and friendly chat add to the Christmas spirit, with participants praising the “lovely friendly environment to be involved in making natural things – good for the soul” and “a very enjoyable, safe session”.

Caroline Fernandez, horticultural projects manager at Norfolk and Waveney Mind, said: “We were delighted to offer a safe way for people to come together and enjoy a festive activity in a safe and welcoming way.

“Spending time with others, being in nature, and doing something creative are all brilliant ways that we can look after our wellbeing through the winter.”

There is one more workshop on Wednesday, December 16, 10pm to 12pm, free with a suggested donation of £5.

Booking is essential – via caroline.fernandez@norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk or phone 07814 116698 for more information, and to find out about other art and craft activities coming up at Community Roots in 2021.



