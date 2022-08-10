Wrestlers set to feel the heat in Great Yarmouth

Bradwell's Brett Semtex will be defending the DOA Heavyweight Championship on Saturday at the Drill House. - Credit: DOA Wrestling

Surfboards, watermelons and buckets and spades.

Those are some of the objects which have been featured in previous Beach Party matches as the Norfolk-based wrestling promotion DOA head to Great Yarmouth for its fourth annual summer showdown, Beach Ball Mania.

Taking place at the Drill House on Saturday from 7pm, Beach Ball Mania features several bouts which promise to be so hot, they will give you sunburn.

DOA Wrestling's Beach Ball Mania is coming to the Drill House on Saturday. - Credit: DOA Wrestling

In this year's Beach Party match, 15-year veteran Danny Darko will be putting his Pandemonium Championship on the line against Peter Nixon.

For the DOA Heavyweight Championship, Bradwell-born bruiser Brett Semtex will make his first title defence against Damien, the 'King of Hell'.

DOA owner Alec Burnitt said: "We are so excited to be back. There is no place better for Beach Ball Mania than Great Yarmouth."

The event will also see Great Yarmouth grappler Rexx Wylde squaring off against Brad Slayer and the in-ring return of Lord Steven Farrell.

Adult tickets are £12 and for children, it is £8. Family tickets are available for £30.

For more information and booking, visit doawrestling.co.uk